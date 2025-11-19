Leopard Sighting In Nagpur Residential Area Triggers Panic As Forest Department Launches Major Rescue Operation

A leopard was spotted in a residential area in Nagpur city on Wednesday morning. | Representative image

Nagpur: A leopard was spotted in a residential area in Nagpur city on Wednesday morning, causing panic among the locals and prompting the forest department to launch a rescue operation, a senior official said.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Nagpur) Dr Vinita Vyas told PTI that the department was alerted about the presence of a big cat in the Bhandewadi area.

Personnel from the Transit Treatment Centre of the forest department and two other teams are at the spot to capture the feline, she said.

Vyas said policemen have also been deployed in the area for crowd control and to help the rescuers.

“The forest team will also find out how the leopard got into a residential area. The rescue operation is underway, and more details will be shared once it is over,” she said.

