 Leopard Sighting In Nagpur Residential Area Triggers Panic As Forest Department Launches Major Rescue Operation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiLeopard Sighting In Nagpur Residential Area Triggers Panic As Forest Department Launches Major Rescue Operation

Leopard Sighting In Nagpur Residential Area Triggers Panic As Forest Department Launches Major Rescue Operation

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Nagpur) Dr Vinita Vyas told PTI that the department was alerted about the presence of a big cat in the Bhandewadi area Personnel from the Transit Treatment Centre of the forest department and two other teams are at the spot to capture the feline, she said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
A leopard was spotted in a residential area in Nagpur city on Wednesday morning. | Representative image

Nagpur: A leopard was spotted in a residential area in Nagpur city on Wednesday morning, causing panic among the locals and prompting the forest department to launch a rescue operation, a senior official said.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Nagpur) Dr Vinita Vyas told PTI that the department was alerted about the presence of a big cat in the Bhandewadi area.

Personnel from the Transit Treatment Centre of the forest department and two other teams are at the spot to capture the feline, she said.

Vyas said policemen have also been deployed in the area for crowd control and to help the rescuers.

FPJ Shorts
Pune's Sarasbaug Cha Raja Embraces Winter In Cozy Woolens; Devotees Seek Bappa's Blessing
Pune's Sarasbaug Cha Raja Embraces Winter In Cozy Woolens; Devotees Seek Bappa's Blessing
Supreme Court Accuses SEBI Of 'Double Standards' In Indiabulls Probe, Questions CBI's Calm Approach
Supreme Court Accuses SEBI Of 'Double Standards' In Indiabulls Probe, Questions CBI's Calm Approach
Kerala Lottery Result: November 19, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-27 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 19, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-27 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
AIMIM Begins Organisational Push In West Bengal’s Malda And Murshidabad To Prepare For 2026 Assembly Elections
AIMIM Begins Organisational Push In West Bengal’s Malda And Murshidabad To Prepare For 2026 Assembly Elections
Read Also
Amit Katyal, Linked To RJD Chief Lalu Prasad’s Family, Held By ED For Alleged Laundering In...
article-image

“The forest team will also find out how the leopard got into a residential area. The rescue operation is underway, and more details will be shared once it is over,” she said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Miracle! Baby Born At Mumbai's Ram Mandir Station Is 'Healing Naturally' After Doctor Detects Hole...

Miracle! Baby Born At Mumbai's Ram Mandir Station Is 'Healing Naturally' After Doctor Detects Hole...

Leopard Sighting In Nagpur Residential Area Triggers Panic As Forest Department Launches Major...

Leopard Sighting In Nagpur Residential Area Triggers Panic As Forest Department Launches Major...

Anmol Bishnoi, Wanted In Baba Siddiqui & Siddhu Moosewala Murder Cases, Lands In Delhi After...

Anmol Bishnoi, Wanted In Baba Siddiqui & Siddhu Moosewala Murder Cases, Lands In Delhi After...

Mumbai CNG Crisis: Tanker Driver Held For Damaging Fuel Line That Triggered Citywide Shortage

Mumbai CNG Crisis: Tanker Driver Held For Damaging Fuel Line That Triggered Citywide Shortage

BJP Leader Prasad Lad To Appear Before Mumbai EOW Shortly To Record Statement In Mithi River Scam

BJP Leader Prasad Lad To Appear Before Mumbai EOW Shortly To Record Statement In Mithi River Scam