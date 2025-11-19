Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde Rushes To Delhi After Sena Ministers Boycott Cabinet Meet; Seat-Sharing Tensions Escalate In Mahayuti

Maharashtra Dycm Eknath Shinde meets Amit Shah in Delhi |

A day after Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) ministers staged a dramatic boycott of Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde rushed to Delhi on Wednesday to brief Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the growing unease within the Mahayuti alliance.

Sources said the meeting, which lasted nearly an hour, focused primarily on seat-sharing frictions and the escalating poaching of leaders ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

Nadda Joins Meeting, Signalling High-Level Concern

According to media reports, BJP National President J. P. Nadda also visited Shah’s residence during Shinde’s meeting, indicating that the matter has drawn immediate attention from the BJP’s central leadership.

Series of Delhi Visits Reflects Lingering Tensions

This is not the first time Shinde has voiced concerns over alliance dynamics. Over the past two months, he has travelled to Delhi several times and has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi thrice over political and organisational issues linked to Maharashtra.

Likely Visit to Bihar After Delhi Discussions

After wrapping up his meetings in the capital, Shinde is expected to travel to Bihar. He had campaigned there earlier by addressing two rallies and is now likely to visit again to congratulate the NDA on its recent assembly election victory.

Boycott Triggered by Claims of BJP Poaching

The turmoil within Mahayuti has been intensifying for weeks. The flashpoint came on Tuesday when Shiv Sena ministers skipped the cabinet meeting, alleging that the BJP was aggressively poaching their leaders and offering them candidature for the upcoming local polls.

Fadnavis’ Reprimand Deepens Rift

When the ministers later met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to lodge their protest, he reportedly reprimanded them in Shinde’s presence, further deepening the rift between the allies.