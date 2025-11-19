 Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Meets Amit Shah, Flags Internal Rift Within Mahayuti Ahead Of Local Polls
Shinde's meeting with Shah came a day after ministers from his party - Shiv Sena - skipped the meeting of the Devendra Fadnavis-led state cabinet on Tuesday to register their protest over apparent poaching of its leaders by the BJP ahead of the local body polls, triggering unease in the Mahayuti alliance. From the Sena side, only Shinde attended the cabinet meeting.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Meets Amit Shah

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, and told him that some Mahayuti leaders were trying to spoil the political environment favourable for the ruling alliance in the upcoming local body polls, sources said.

He also told Shah that avoidable disruptions could potentially hinder the Mahayuti alliance's winning momentum and give undue advantage to the Opposition, they said.

Shinde's meeting with Shah came a day after ministers from his party - Shiv Sena - skipped the meeting of the Devendra Fadnavis-led state cabinet on Tuesday to register their protest over apparent poaching of its leaders by the BJP ahead of the local body polls, triggering unease in the Mahayuti alliance. From the Sena side, only Shinde attended the cabinet meeting.

Truce was brought only after Sena ministers, led by Shinde, met CM Fadnavis, where it was decided that the Mahayuti allies should refrain from inducting each other's party functionaries, leaders and workers.

"During the meeting in Delhi, Shinde told Shah that after the victory in the 2024 assembly elections, the environment is extremely favourable for the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming local body elections. However, some leaders are trying to spoil this environment and giving the opposition an undue advantage," a source said.

"He also told the Union minister that unnecessary and misleading reports are appearing in the media, creating confusion among the public. This is also causing uncertainty among party workers and office-bearers. Such avoidable disruptions could potentially hinder the alliance's winning momentum," sources added.

During the meeting, the deputy CM also told Shah that alliance partners should avoid criticising one another. While making public statements, everyone is expected to maintain restraint and adopt a stance of harmony and understanding, as per the source.

Elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2, while the municipal corporation polls are expected in January 2026.

