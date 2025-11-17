Maharashtra Becomes First State To Join Nuclear Power Generation Initiative: CM Devendra Fadnavis

CM Devendra Fadnavis announces Maharashtra’s entry into nuclear power generation | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra has become the first state in India to participate directly in electricity generation through nuclear energy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced during the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

The agreement was formalised at the Varsha government residence in the presence of the Chief Minister, who described the collaboration as a historic step towards clean and sustainable energy.

Fadnavis Highlights Clean Energy Vision and National Push

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said that India is progressing rapidly, and the foundation of this growth lies in clean, reliable energy. He noted that the Central Government is encouraging states to participate in nuclear power generation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of creating a “clean-energy enabled nation,” which aims to achieve energy self-sufficiency through non-polluting power sources.

Until now, nuclear energy had remained under the exclusive domain of the Central Government, but MAHAGENCO’s partnership with NPCIL marks a major shift in this strategy.

Maharashtra Emerging as India’s Data Centre Capital

Fadnavis highlighted that Maharashtra is emerging as the “data centre capital of India,” with nearly 50–60% of the country’s data centre capacity located in the state. As data centres require uninterrupted and clean power, the partnership with NPCIL will strengthen Maharashtra’s ability to meet future energy demands.

He added that NPCIL’s expertise and reputation would greatly benefit the state, and the government would actively support the implementation of this project.

Nuclear Power Key to India’s 2047 Energy Roadmap

The Chief Minister also outlined India’s roadmap for clean energy by 2047, emphasising that nuclear power will play a crucial role as the nation aims to become a USD 30 trillion economy and achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

Also Watch:

With rising industrial demand, especially in steel, cement and aluminium sectors, nuclear power plants—known for uninterrupted 24×7 generation—will help meet Maharashtra’s growing base-load requirement. Maharashtra’s entry into nuclear energy generation thus marks a pivotal moment in reshaping the state’s long-term energy landscape.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/