 Nitish Kumar Set To Become Bihar CM For 10th Time On Thursday; BJP's Vijay Sinha, Samrat Choudhary To Be His Deputies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNitish Kumar Set To Become Bihar CM For 10th Time On Thursday; BJP's Vijay Sinha, Samrat Choudhary To Be His Deputies

Nitish Kumar Set To Become Bihar CM For 10th Time On Thursday; BJP's Vijay Sinha, Samrat Choudhary To Be His Deputies

Nitish Kumar will take oath at Gandhi Maidan on November 20. The grand ceremony, where BJP leaders Vijay Sinha and Samrat Choudhary are expected to be sworn in as his deputies, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
ANI

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cleared the way for Nitish Kumar to become the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time by unanimously electing him as its leader on Wednesday.

The NDA meeting was held in the Central Hall of the State Legislative Assembly, where MLAs and leaders from five parties participated.

NDA leader Nitish Kumar is expected to submit his resignation to the Bihar Governor before staking claim to form the government.

Earlier in the day, ahead of the NDA meeting, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi told the media that lawmakers from the five parties would decide the next chief minister. “A meeting is about to take place shortly. Lawmakers from five parties will gather, and a decision will be made on who will be chosen for the CM position. We believe it should be Nitish Kumar, but we cannot say that right now. The decision will be made in the meeting, and only then can we say who the leader will be,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Crime: Vasai Crime Branch Busts Illegal Country Liquor Dens In Devkundi Forest; 2 Arrested, Material Worth ₹3.1 Lakh Destroyed
Palghar Crime: Vasai Crime Branch Busts Illegal Country Liquor Dens In Devkundi Forest; 2 Arrested, Material Worth ₹3.1 Lakh Destroyed
'Pulled Hair, Slapped': Girls PG Operator Assaults Woman For Demanding Security Deposit Money; Video Prompts Police Action
'Pulled Hair, Slapped': Girls PG Operator Assaults Woman For Demanding Security Deposit Money; Video Prompts Police Action
Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Can One Enter The Venue Without An Official Wristband? Find Out Here!
Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Can One Enter The Venue Without An Official Wristband? Find Out Here!
Maharashtra SEC Tells Bombay High Court That VVPAT Not Mandatory For Local Body Polls and Not Technically Feasible
Maharashtra SEC Tells Bombay High Court That VVPAT Not Mandatory For Local Body Polls and Not Technically Feasible
Read Also
Nitish Kumar Elected JD(U) Legislative Party Leader Ahead Of Bihar Govt Formation
article-image

According to reports, Nitish Kumar will take oath at Gandhi Maidan on Thursday, November 20. The grand ceremony, where BJP leaders Vijay Sinha and Samrat Choudhary are expected to be sworn in as his deputies, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said chief ministers of several states and Members of Parliament have also been invited to the ceremony.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nitish Kumar Set To Become Bihar CM For 10th Time On Thursday; BJP's Vijay Sinha, Samrat Choudhary...

Nitish Kumar Set To Become Bihar CM For 10th Time On Thursday; BJP's Vijay Sinha, Samrat Choudhary...

Punjab Shocker: Jail Guard Shoots Wife & Mother-In-Law With AK-47 Before Shooting Self In Gurdaspur...

Punjab Shocker: Jail Guard Shoots Wife & Mother-In-Law With AK-47 Before Shooting Self In Gurdaspur...

'Congress Has Become A Burden, Taking Down Allies': Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

'Congress Has Become A Burden, Taking Down Allies': Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Delhi Woman Nabbed For Abducting 4-Month-Old Baby After Befriending Mother Living Near Old Delhi...

Delhi Woman Nabbed For Abducting 4-Month-Old Baby After Befriending Mother Living Near Old Delhi...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Here's What Supreme Court Said About School Sports Events In Schools Amid...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Here's What Supreme Court Said About School Sports Events In Schools Amid...