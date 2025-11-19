Nitish Kumar Set To Become Bihar CM For 10th Time On Thursday; BJP's Vijay Sinha, Samrat Choudhary To Be His Deputies

ANI

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cleared the way for Nitish Kumar to become the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time by unanimously electing him as its leader on Wednesday.

The NDA meeting was held in the Central Hall of the State Legislative Assembly, where MLAs and leaders from five parties participated.

NDA leader Nitish Kumar is expected to submit his resignation to the Bihar Governor before staking claim to form the government.

Earlier in the day, ahead of the NDA meeting, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi told the media that lawmakers from the five parties would decide the next chief minister. “A meeting is about to take place shortly. Lawmakers from five parties will gather, and a decision will be made on who will be chosen for the CM position. We believe it should be Nitish Kumar, but we cannot say that right now. The decision will be made in the meeting, and only then can we say who the leader will be,” he said.

According to reports, Nitish Kumar will take oath at Gandhi Maidan on Thursday, November 20. The grand ceremony, where BJP leaders Vijay Sinha and Samrat Choudhary are expected to be sworn in as his deputies, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said chief ministers of several states and Members of Parliament have also been invited to the ceremony.