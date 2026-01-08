 Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh Gond Passes Away At 71
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh Gond Passes Away At 71

Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh Gond Passes Away At 71

Vijay Singh Gond, 71, eight-time MLA from Dudhi in Sonbhadra, passed away on Thursday at SGPGI Lucknow after prolonged kidney failure and dialysis. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute, calling Gond a devoted leader for tribal welfare. His last rites will be held at Kanhar Ghat in Dudhi, with his body kept at Gondwana Bhawan for public condolences.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh Gond Passes Away At 71 |

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MLA from Sonbhadra’s Dudhi constituency, Vijay Singh Gond, passed away on Thursday at the age of 71 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow. He had been unwell for nearly a year and was undergoing treatment for kidney failure.

Family sources said both his kidneys had failed and he had been admitted to SGPGI for the past two months. Doctors said he was undergoing daily dialysis, but his condition did not improve. He breathed his last on Thursday.

As news of his death spread, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav reached SGPGI to pay his respects. Expressing grief, Yadav said Gond had devoted his political life to the service of tribal communities.

“Today, Vijay Gond is no longer among us. He always worked for the welfare of tribals and that is why people repeatedly gave him the opportunity to serve them,” Yadav said.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Civic Polls 2026: BJP Unveils ‘Sankalp Patra’, Promises Concessions On City Buses And Metro For Women, Tax Relief For Small Properties | VIDEO
Pune Civic Polls 2026: BJP Unveils ‘Sankalp Patra’, Promises Concessions On City Buses And Metro For Women, Tax Relief For Small Properties | VIDEO
NMMC Election 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) Raises Fairness Concerns Over Late Name Change For Ward 18(A) Candidate
NMMC Election 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) Raises Fairness Concerns Over Late Name Change For Ward 18(A) Candidate
Punjab News: 4 Dead In Ferozepur, Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide
Punjab News: 4 Dead In Ferozepur, Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide
Tiger Cub Wanders Into Ranthambore Fort Parking Area; Tourists Reverse Vehicles For Safety - Watch Viral Video
Tiger Cub Wanders Into Ranthambore Fort Parking Area; Tourists Reverse Vehicles For Safety - Watch Viral Video
Read Also
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over SIR Draft Voter List, Demands FIR Over ‘Fake...
article-image

Senior SP leader Avadh Narayan Yadav said the last rites will be performed on Friday at Kanhar Ghat in Dudhi. Before the cremation, Gond’s body will be kept at Gondwana Bhawan in the DCF Colony for the public to pay their last respects.

Vijay Singh Gond was an eight-time MLA from the Dudhi assembly seat and had also served as a minister of state during the Mulayam Singh Yadav government. He was regarded as one of the most prominent tribal leaders from the Sonbhadra region.

Gond entered politics under the guidance of Congress leader Rampyare Panika, who mentored him in his early years. In a significant political moment, Gond later went on to defeat his own mentor, a victory that was seen as a turning point in his career and a major development in regional tribal politics.

According to party sources, Gond had been hospitalised at SGPGI for the past two months, with doctors closely monitoring his condition. Despite continuous treatment and dialysis, his health continued to deteriorate.

Read Also
India’s ‘Reform Express’ Gaining Speed As FY26 GDP Growth Seen At 7.4%: PM Modi
article-image

After his death, arrangements were made to send his mortal remains from SGPGI to Dudhi on Thursday afternoon. They are expected to reach Sonbhadra late at night.

Leaders from various political parties expressed condolences, remembering Vijay Singh Gond as a grounded leader who remained closely connected to the people of the region throughout his long political career.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: 4 Dead In Ferozepur, Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide

Punjab News: 4 Dead In Ferozepur, Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide

Tiger Cub Wanders Into Ranthambore Fort Parking Area; Tourists Reverse Vehicles For Safety - Watch...

Tiger Cub Wanders Into Ranthambore Fort Parking Area; Tourists Reverse Vehicles For Safety - Watch...

Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over ₹4.31 Crore Ads To Digital National Herald

Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over ₹4.31 Crore Ads To Digital National Herald

'BJP Will Badly Lose': Akhilesh Yadav Backs WB CM Mamata After Showdown During ED Raid On I-PAC...

'BJP Will Badly Lose': Akhilesh Yadav Backs WB CM Mamata After Showdown During ED Raid On I-PAC...

Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh Gond Passes Away At 71

Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party MLA Vijay Singh Gond Passes Away At 71