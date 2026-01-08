Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over SIR Draft Voter List, Demands FIR Over ‘Fake Voters’

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav | X

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the Special Intensive Revision process, which he claimed had troubled people across the country, has now started troubling the BJP itself.

Reacting to the draft electoral roll released after the SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav alleged large-scale irregularities and demanded FIRs against those involved in preparing fake voter entries.

Addressing reporters, Yadav claimed the BJP had got around one crore votes added fraudulently. “Those who got fake votes made should face FIRs. BJP people will now put pressure to increase votes because their votes have been cut. Fake voters were created, which means fake votes were cast, and the maximum such votes came out at BJP booths,” he said.

He said the very process through which, according to him, the BJP had been troubling the country has now turned against it. “I thank the people of Uttar Pradesh. Today the BJP is troubled by the SIR and that is why they are holding secret meetings. They got one crore votes increased, now questions are being raised on them. Those who are making fake votes should be booked,” Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa has been responding on social media platform X to objections and complaints being raised over the draft electoral roll issued after the SIR exercise. He clarified that only the preliminary stage has been completed and that the final electoral roll to be published on March 6 will be decisive.

Replying to an objection raised by Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Rinwa said inclusion or exclusion of a name in the draft roll is not final. “The real importance is of the final electoral roll,” he wrote.

The CEO appealed to voters to fill Form-6 if their names are not appearing in the draft list so that they can be added. He also clarified that if a voter’s name has been removed from an old address and has not yet been added at the new address, it should not be treated as deletion from both places. In such cases too, voters have been asked to directly submit Form-6.