 Nitish Kumar Elected JD(U) Legislative Party Leader Ahead Of Bihar Govt Formation
Nitish Kumar was unanimously re-elected as JD(U) leader and will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a historic 10th term on November 20 at Gandhi Maidan, Patna. The JD(U) showed strong unity, and the NDA is expected to endorse him. Preparations for the grand ceremony are underway, with new development plans hinted for Bihar’s future under his leadership.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Nitish Kumar Elected JD(U) Legislative Party Leader Ahead Of Bihar Govt Formation | X @NitishKumar

Patna: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Nitish Kumar was once again unanimously elected as the leader of the Janata Dal(United) legislative party on Wednesday.

With this decision, it is now confirmed that Nitish Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister on November 20 at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

This will be a landmark swearing-in ceremony, as Nitish Kumar is set to begin his tenth term as Chief Minister -- a remarkable achievement that underscores his long-standing influence in Bihar’s political landscape.

Over the years, he has remained at the centre of coalition politics and is regarded as one of the state’s most experienced administrators.

All JD(U) MLAs were present at Wednesday’s meeting, sending a strong message of unity and confidence in Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

Senior party leaders stated that Bihar requires stable and decisive leadership, and only under Nitish Kumar can the pace of development gain momentum.

Nitish Kumar also hinted at introducing a new development roadmap with fresh schemes and policies in the coming months, making use of the new political equation in the state.

With the JD(U)'s internal decision now clear, attention has shifted to the NDA legislative party meeting, where the leader of the NDA Legislature Party will be chosen.

However, alliance insiders suggest that the NDA is almost certain to endorse Nitish Kumar as its leader following the JD(U)'s unanimous choice.

The NDA meeting is expected to clarify the BJP’s role in the new government, including the selection of Deputy Chief Ministers.

Several names are circulating within BJP circles, but a final decision will only be taken after detailed consultations between the party’s central and state leadership.

Meanwhile, preparations for the grand swearing-in ceremony at Gandhi Maidan are in full swing. Officials have finalised arrangements for security, traffic management, VVIP movement, and public seating.

The venue is being decorated on a large scale, with special attention to stage design, audience galleries, and media facilities.

Many prominent national leaders are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

