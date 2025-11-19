 Telangana Shocker: Man Throws Son, Daughter Into Godavari River, Then Dies By Suicide
Telangana Shocker: Man Throws Son, Daughter Into Godavari River, Then Dies By Suicide

Durgaprasad first threw his daughter into the river. Seeing this, his petrified son started running for his life. The father chased him and tossed him into the river as well. An auto driver passing by initially thought the father and son were just playing around in fun upon seeing the father chase after the son, but then the horror unfolded.

In a tragic incident, a man killed his son and daughter by throwing them into the Godavari River before taking his own life by jumping into the river in Lakkavaram under Malikipuram Mandal in Telangana's East Godavari district. The father, identified as Shirigineedi Durgaprasad (37), had recently returned from Kuwait, where he worked for a livelihood.

According to reports, Durgaprasad asked his son Mohit (13) and daughter Jahnavi (9) to accompany him for the updation of their Aadhaar cards. He took them to the riverbank and threw them into the river before jumping in himself.

Durgaprasad first threw his daughter into the river. Seeing this, his petrified son started running for his life. The father chased him and tossed him into the river as well.

An auto driver passing by initially thought the father and son were just playing around in fun upon seeing the father chase after the son, but then the horror unfolded.

Durgaprasad had a love marriage with Nagaveni. Details about his wife are not known. Meanwhile, the reason why he took the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Police are investigating the reasons behind Durgaprasad killing his children before committing suicide.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

