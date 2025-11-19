'Hamare Shaheenon Ne...': Ex-PoK 'PM' Anwarul Haq's Shocking Statement On Delhi Car Blast, Admits Pakistan's Hand In Explosion - VIDEO

Ex-'PM' of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq |

In a major development in the Red Fort car blast incident, former 'Prime Minister' of Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq publicly admitted that his "Shaheens" carried out dastardly bomb blast in the Capital city of India that claimed lives of 15 people.

Anwarul Haq made this statement in PoK Assembly on Monday after losing no-trust vote brought againt him. A clip of his speech has gone viral on the social media. In the clip, he can be heard saying, "If you (India) keep bleeding Balochistan, we will strike India from Red Fort to the forests Kashmir, and our Shaheens have done it. They still can’t count the bodies."

This is not the first time Anwarul Haq spewed venom against India. In April this year, he had threated India of bloody attacks. “Tum Balochistan Mein Pakistaniyon Ke Khoon Se Holi Kheloge, Iski Kimat Tumhe Dilli Se Lekar Kashmir Tak Deni Padegi,” he had said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning conducted raids at 25 locations linked to Haryana's Faridabad-based Al-Falah University as part of an investigation into its funding. The development came days after the November 10 Delhi blast. For the unversed, Dr Muhammad Umar Nabi, the terrorist who carried out the blast, was employed with the university. Meanwhile, two of its other doctors are also suspects in the blast case.

The ED is taking action under the anti-money laundering law following cognisance of the first information reports filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Delhi Police in the case, reported PTI.