Japan: 1 Person Dies, Over 170 Buildings Damaged After Fire Erupts In Oita; Visuals Surface

Tokyo: One person died and over 170 buildings were damaged in a fire that engulfed a dense residential area in Japan's Oita city overnight, according to a statement made by the local authorities on Wednesday, the local media reported.

Firefighters have been make efforts to control the blaze for more than 12 hours after the fire in Saganoseki port district of Oita was reported to police on Tuesday. The authorities said that nearly 180 people were evacuated at one stage. Police confirmed the death of one person found at the site of fire on Wednesday and said that they are trying to identify the body whether he is a 76-year-old man who remains missing, Japan-based Kyodo News reported.

Oita prefectural government asked the Self-Defence Forces to respond to the fire, which consumed around 48,900 square meters and engulfed forested area. Speaking to reporters, Oita Mayor Shinya Adachi said he did not expect the blaze to cause further damage.

Oita prefectural government's senior official Shogo Fujikawa said, "The smoke is decreasing and (we're moving) toward bringing the situation under control." However, he cautioned against making any assumptions.

Police at around 5:45 pm (local time) on Tuesday received the information that fire had erupted in the residential area located northeast of Saganoseki fishing port. According to a regional branch of the Japan Meteorological Agency, a strong wind advisory was issued near the area on Tuesday afternoon.

The central government also established a liaison centre at Japan Prime Minister's Office to gather information. Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi vowed to provide government's support in coordination with local government and expressed gratitude to the firefighters and local government officials responding to the situation.

In a statement shared on X, Takaichi stated, "Yesterday, a fire broke out in Oita City, Oita Prefecture, resulting in one person whose safety is unknown, as well as damage including the burning of numerous buildings. The government has established an information liaison office to collect information, and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has dispatched personnel to the site. In addition, in response to a disaster dispatch request from the governor, the Ministry of Defense and the Self-Defense Forces are conducting information gathering and aerial firefighting operations using Self-Defense Force helicopters."

"We strongly hope for the safety of the person whose whereabouts are unknown, and extend our heartfelt condolences to all residents who are evacuating in the cold. We also express our gratitude for the hard work of the firefighters and local government officials responding to the situation, as well as the Self-Defense Forces and police. The government will work in collaboration with local authorities to provide the maximum possible support," she added.

