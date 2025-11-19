 Wanted Criminal Throws His Dog At US Cops While Trying To Avoid Arrest, Tumbles & Gets Arrested On Multiple Charges
A disturbing incident in Washington state of USA, has sparked widespread outrage after the Pierce County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage showing a man throwing his dog at a deputy in a desperate attempt to escape arrest. The incident occurred on November 4 around 8 AM, when Community Liaison Deputies were checking a property on Portland Avenue East, previously cleared of a homeless encampment.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Wanted Criminal Throws His Dog At US Cops While Trying To Avoid Arrest, Tumbles & Gets Arrested On Multiple Charges | YouTube @ Pierce County Sheriff's Office

A disturbing incident in Washington state of USA, has sparked widespread outrage after the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage showing a man throwing his dog at a deputy in a desperate attempt to escape arrest. The incident occurred on November 4 around 8 AM, when Community Liaison Deputies were checking a property on Portland Avenue East, previously cleared of a homeless encampment.

The deputies discovered a tent illegally set up on the property and informed the man inside that he was trespassing. For nearly 20 minutes, they attempted to negotiate with him, but the situation escalated when the deputies said he provided several fake names to avoid identification. Authorities later revealed that the man was attempting to hide multiple warrants, including one from Ohio.

WATCH VIDEO:

As he provided false identities, the deputies approached to detain him. In the sudden moment the man shockingly threw his dog at a deputy and tried to run. Instead of escaping, he slipped and fell, leading to a prolonged struggle. A taser was eventually deployed, allowing deputies to bring him under control.

The 55-year-old was initially booked into Pierce County Jail as “John Doe,” as he refused to identify himself. He now faces charges including aggravated assault on a police officer, harassment, resisting arrest, trespassing, and animal cruelty. Once fingerprint scanners were used, authorities discovered multiple felony warrants from Arizona and Ohio, as well as additional warrants out of Olympia, Washington.

Deputies confirmed that the dog was not injured and is now safely in the care of the Humane Society. The sheriff’s office called the act “unacceptable and cruel,” with many online echoing similar sentiments after watching the viral bodycam footage.

