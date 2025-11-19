Who Was Samanvitha Dhareshwar? 8-Months Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Killed In Horrific Sydney Crash | LinkedIn

Sydney: An eight months pregnant Indian-origin woman, identified as Samanvitha Dhareshwar, died along with her unborn child after being hit by a car in Sydney’s Hornsby suburb last Friday (November 14). The 33-year-old was out on an evening walk with her husband and three-year-old son when a collision between two vehicles pushed one of them forward, striking her near a grocery store.

Police said a Kia Carnival had slowed down to allow the family to cross when it was hit from behind by a BMW driven by 19-year-old Aaron Papazoglu. The impact forced the Kia into Dhareshwar, leaving her with catastrophic injuries. She was treated at the scene and taken to Westmead Hospital, where she and her unborn child were declared dead.

Who was Samanvitha Dhareshwar?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dhareshwar worked as an IT systems analyst with Alsco Uniforms. Reports in Australian media said she and her family had recently bought land in Grantham Farm and had applied for approvals to build a two storey home. A neighbour described her to IndianLink as a very outgoing, calm and polite person. The same neighbour said she had spoken to Dhareshwar just two hours before the crash, when she mentioned she was going to pick up her husband from work and that her son was eager to see him.

IndianLink reported that she was originally from Karnataka and that her parents were due to travel to Australia for her delivery. Her mother-in-law, who had been staying with the family for nearly a year, had been preparing to return to India.

Who is the accused and what charges does he face?

Papazoglu was arrested at his Wahroonga home and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death and causing the loss of a foetus. Magistrate Ray Plibersek denied him bail, calling it “a terrible outcome for two families”, as quoted by various Australian outlets. Police said hospital testing found he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Tributes have been left at the crash site, including a note from a woman who was present in Dhareshwar’s final moments and wrote that it had been a privilege to be with her, according to the Daily Mail.