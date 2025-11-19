 NSA Ajit Doval Meets Bangladesh Counterpart Khalilur Rahaman In New Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNSA Ajit Doval Meets Bangladesh Counterpart Khalilur Rahaman In New Delhi

NSA Ajit Doval Meets Bangladesh Counterpart Khalilur Rahaman In New Delhi

The Colombo Security Conclave is a conference of five Indian Ocean countries, is scheduled to be held in Delhi on 20 November. NSA Ajit Doval invited Khalilur Rahman to participate in the conference.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
NSA Ajit Doval | ANI

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday met his Bangladeshi counterpart, Dr Khalilur Rahman, in New Delhi. The NSA discussed the work of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Rahman also invited his Indian counterpart to visit Bangladesh.

The meeting comes just two days after the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death.

Soon after the ICT issued Hasina’s sentence, Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, reportedly requested the Indian government to hand over the ousted leader under the terms of the extradition treaty between New Delhi and Dhaka, according to Reuters.

Read Also
NSA Ajit Doval, Canadian Counterpart Nathalie Drouin Hold Talks To Strengthen Security,...
article-image

Sheikh Hasina is currently residing in a secure and undisclosed location in New Delhi. She has been living there since her ousting in 2024.

FPJ Shorts
NSA Ajit Doval Meets Bangladesh Counterpart Khalilur Rahaman In New Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval Meets Bangladesh Counterpart Khalilur Rahaman In New Delhi
No IND vs PAK In 2026 U19 World Cup, India Colts To Begin Campaign Against USA
No IND vs PAK In 2026 U19 World Cup, India Colts To Begin Campaign Against USA
'Biker Dadis': Ahmedabad Sisters in Their 80s Go Viral for Their Thrilling Bike Rides, Win Hearts Online
'Biker Dadis': Ahmedabad Sisters in Their 80s Go Viral for Their Thrilling Bike Rides, Win Hearts Online
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Hints At Stepping Down As KPCC Chief But Assures Workers He Will Stay In Frontline Leadership
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Hints At Stepping Down As KPCC Chief But Assures Workers He Will Stay In Frontline Leadership

The Colombo Security Conclave is a conference of five Indian Ocean countries, is scheduled to be held in Delhi on 20 November. NSA Ajit Doval invited Khalilur Rahman to participate in the conference.

Doval will host his counterparts from Member States, including the Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Seychelles will be participating as an Observer State, and Malaysia has been invited as a Guest.

Why Was Colombo Security Conclave Formed

The Colombo Security Conclave was formed to promote closer cooperation among Member States on vital security matters and to strengthen partnerships to enhance regional security in the Indian Ocean region

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NSA Ajit Doval Meets Bangladesh Counterpart Khalilur Rahaman In New Delhi

NSA Ajit Doval Meets Bangladesh Counterpart Khalilur Rahaman In New Delhi

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Hints At Stepping Down As KPCC Chief But Assures Workers He Will Stay...

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Hints At Stepping Down As KPCC Chief But Assures Workers He Will Stay...

At Farmers’ Summit In Coimbatore, PM Modi Says He Regrets Not Learning Tamil In Childhood,...

At Farmers’ Summit In Coimbatore, PM Modi Says He Regrets Not Learning Tamil In Childhood,...

Hawk Force Inspector Ashish Sharma Killed In fierce Maoist Encounter On MP-Chhattisgarh Border; CM...

Hawk Force Inspector Ashish Sharma Killed In fierce Maoist Encounter On MP-Chhattisgarh Border; CM...

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Railway Postal Service Office In Kiul Junction Of Bihar's Lakhisarai -...

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Railway Postal Service Office In Kiul Junction Of Bihar's Lakhisarai -...