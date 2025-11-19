NSA Ajit Doval Meets Bangladesh Counterpart Khalilur Rahaman In New Delhi

NSA Ajit Doval | ANI

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday met his Bangladeshi counterpart, Dr Khalilur Rahman, in New Delhi. The NSA discussed the work of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Rahman also invited his Indian counterpart to visit Bangladesh.

The meeting comes just two days after the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death.

Soon after the ICT issued Hasina’s sentence, Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, reportedly requested the Indian government to hand over the ousted leader under the terms of the extradition treaty between New Delhi and Dhaka, according to Reuters.

Sheikh Hasina is currently residing in a secure and undisclosed location in New Delhi. She has been living there since her ousting in 2024.

The Colombo Security Conclave is a conference of five Indian Ocean countries, is scheduled to be held in Delhi on 20 November. NSA Ajit Doval invited Khalilur Rahman to participate in the conference.

Doval will host his counterparts from Member States, including the Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Seychelles will be participating as an Observer State, and Malaysia has been invited as a Guest.

Why Was Colombo Security Conclave Formed

The Colombo Security Conclave was formed to promote closer cooperation among Member States on vital security matters and to strengthen partnerships to enhance regional security in the Indian Ocean region