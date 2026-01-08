Punjab News: 4 Dead In Ferozepur, Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide

4 Dead In Ferozepur, Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide |

Chandigarh: Four members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Ferozepur city of Punjab on Thursday.

Police said that the deceased included a husband, his wife and their two minor daughters

Stating that the incident appeared to be a case of murder-suicide, police said that the man, identified as Amandeep Singh, allegedly shot dead his wife, Jasveer Kaur ad their two daughters – Manveer Kaur, 10 and Parmeet Kaur, 6 – before killing himself with his licensed revolver at his residence in Ferozepur’s Harman Nagar.

Police said that Singh ran a property dealing and construction business while his wife ran a beauty parlour. The police was informed about the shocking incident by neighbours who held that they noticed the house locked.