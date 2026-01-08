 Punjab News: 4 Dead In Ferozepur, Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide
In Ferozepur, Punjab, a man allegedly shot his wife and two young daughters before taking his own life at their Harman Nagar residence. The deceased have been identified as Amandeep Singh, his wife Jasveer Kaur, and daughters Manveer (10) and Parmeet (6). Neighbours alerted police after noticing the house locked, prompting investigation into the shocking incident.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
Chandigarh: Four members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Ferozepur city of Punjab on Thursday.

Police said that the deceased included a husband, his wife and their two minor daughters

Stating that the incident appeared to be a case of murder-suicide, police said that the man, identified as Amandeep Singh, allegedly shot dead his wife, Jasveer Kaur ad their two daughters – Manveer Kaur, 10 and Parmeet Kaur, 6 – before killing himself with his licensed revolver at his residence in Ferozepur’s Harman Nagar.

Police said that Singh ran a property dealing and construction business while his wife ran a beauty parlour. The police was informed about the shocking incident by neighbours who held that they noticed the house locked.

