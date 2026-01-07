Punjab BJP Launches Awareness Drive On VB-G RAM G Act |

Chandigarh: The Punjab BJP on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act to, what it termed to counter the misinformation being spread by opposition parties, including ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress against the same.

Launching the drive was launched from the Fazilka district, the state BJP president Sunil Jakhar said that under the new scheme it has been ensured that the money meant for poor labourers reaches them directly, and the number of employment days has been increased from 100 to 125.

He said the new law also tightens the noose around those who used corruption to deprive the poor of their rightful dues, which is why AAP, Congress and other opposition parties are opposing it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Terming the said scheme a major initiative of the Central government in the interest of the poor, Jakhar said that now the poor’s money will not go into the pockets of contractors and leaders but will be credited directly into the labourer’s bank account. He held that more than 6,500 cases of corruption under the old scheme, namely, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), have come to light in Punjab, yet chief minister Bhagwant Mann has taken no action against even a single corrupt person.

Read Also Akal Takht Summons Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For 'Insulting' Sikh Tenets

CONGRESS DRIVE FROM THUR

Meanwhile, a Congress release said that the AICC general secretary and in-charge Punjab and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Bhagel will launch the ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ in Punjab from Gurdaspur on Thursday against the scrapping of the MGNREGA and replacing it with VB G RAM G.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the movement against scrapping of MGNREGA will reach out to each and every corner of the state right up to the block and village level.