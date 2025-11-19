 Nerul–Seawoods Residents Protest 'Illegal' Pay-And-Park Collection; Shiv Sena (UBT) Files Formal Complaint With NMMC
Nerul–Seawoods Residents Protest 'Illegal' Pay-And-Park Collection; Shiv Sena (UBT) Files Formal Complaint With NMMC

Taking note of the growing public resentment, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has lodged a formal protest with the Deputy Commissioner (Property/Parking). The party has demanded immediate action to stop what it calls “arbitrary and unauthorised” fee collection in the area.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
NMMC | File Photo

Residents of the Nerul–Seawoods area have raised serious complaints about allegedly illegal Pay-and-Park fee collection along public roads. According to citizens, contractors are charging nearly double the rates approved by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), implementing the scheme without any public notice, and violating norms while collecting fees.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Lodges Protest with NMMC

Taking note of the growing public resentment, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has lodged a formal protest with the Deputy Commissioner (Property/Parking). The party has demanded immediate action to stop what it calls “arbitrary and unauthorized” fee collection in the area.

Shiv Sena leaders warned that if the alleged illegal collection is not stopped promptly, they will be compelled to launch a public agitation to protect residents from exploitation.

Memorandum Submitted with Supporting Documents

The memorandum was submitted by Sameer Amin Bagwan, Deputy City Chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) and former NMMT member. Copies of correspondence and related documents were attached to support the complaint.

