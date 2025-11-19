Mumbai NCB Destroys 25 Kg Narcotics Seized From Navi Mumbai Drug Syndicate Linked To International Kingpin

NCB disposes of 25 kg of narcotics seized from a Navi Mumbai drug syndicate linked to an internationally connected kingpin | X- @MumbaiNcb

Mumbai, Nov 19: The Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has disposed off about 25 kgs of including cocaine, hydro ganja and ganja gummies on Wednesday, which were seized from from a Navi Mumbai based drug syndicate related to Navin Chichkar, having international linkages.

International Drug Network Busted

The investigation led to bursting of the closely intertwined drug associates having international linkages. Two key drug associates were arrested while attempting discreet entry into India. The comprehensive investigation and coordinated effort led to tracing of the kingpin, who was then deported from Malaysia to India after which he was arrested.

In-depth investigation this case has led to arrest of 09 persons till date including kingpin, key associates, hawala operator, carriers, storage and distributor from multiple locations.

Properties Worth ₹10 Crore Frozen

"Financial Investigation was conducted which led to freezing of multiple movable & immovable properties worth more than Rs. 10 crore linked with the kingpin. In this case NCB followed Bottom to Top approach of investigation in successfully dismantling the entire syndicate. The complaint in the matter has been filed at Belapur Court, Navi Mumbai after completion of the investigation," said an NCB official.

Drugs Destroyed Under Supervision of HLDDC

A High Level Drug Disposal Committee (HLDDC) comprising of Deputy Director General (SWR), the Additional Director of NCB-MZU and Additional Director DRI. The seized drug was disposed off through incineration on 19th November 2025 at MWML, Taloja, in presence of the HLDDC.

NCB Says Action Reinforces ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat 2047’ Vision

"This vital drug seizure followed by pre-trial disposal underscores NCB’s sustained efforts in dismantling organized drug syndicates and targeting drug offenders who continue to fuel the narcotics ecosystem. The Bureau remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard public health and uphold the vision of a “Nasha Mukt Bharat by 2047," said an NCB official.

