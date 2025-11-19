Mumbai News: Draft Voters List For 29 Municipal Corporations, Including BMC, To Be Published On November 20 Ahead Of Upcoming Elections

Mumbai News: Draft Voters List For 29 Municipal Corporations, Including BMC To Be Published On November 20 | File Photo

The draft voters list for the upcoming elections of 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be finally published on Thursday, November 20. The state election commission (SEC) had revised the schedule to publish the voters list twice, amidst the allegations of duplicate voters.

"The draft voters list with the cut of date of July 31, 2025 will be published on the official websites of the respective municipal corporations. Citizens can also access the list through SEC website. Citizens can submit suggestions/objections on the draft voters list online following the steps informed by the respective municipal corporation," state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said.

Duplicate Voters Will Only Appear in Final Booth-wise Lists

"Election officers from all municipal corporations are directed to be cautiously verify the voters list in a way to avoid dublicate voters. However, the dublicate voters won't be visible in the draft lists, but in the final polling booth-wise voters list," Waghmare added.

Citizens Can File Objections Online

As per the revised SEC schedule, the citizens can submit the suggestions/objections on the draft voters list till November 27, and the final voters list will be published on December 5. The list of polling booths will be published on December 8 and polling booth-wise voters list will be published on December 12.

The SEC recently announced that the voters list at the polling booth will have 'double star marked' against the names which are found more than once. The polling booth officers will ensure that the voter has casted vote at only one booth and an affidavit will also be taken from the voter whose name is reflected multiple times. The system to avoid dubious voting was announced for the municipal councils elections, which will be held on December 2. The same system will be followed for all municipal corporations polls too.

Municipal Elections Expected in Mid-January 2026

The elections for the 29 municipal corporations, including that of the BMC are expected to be held in mid-January 2026. As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the SEC has to conduct elections of all local bodies in Maharashtra by January 31, 2026.