 Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 27-Year-Old Palghar Man Loses ₹17 Lakh In Instagram Sextortion Scam; Case Registered
Responding to an unknown person on Instagram proved costly for a 27-year-old man, who lost around Rs 17 lakh in just 10 days after falling prey to a sextortion fraud. After making an obscene video call, one of the scammers posed as a senior cop and extorted money.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
27-year-old Mumbai man loses ₹17 lakh after Instagram sextortion scam involving fake ACP impersonation | Representational Image

Scammer Sends Obscene Video Call, Threatens to Leak Clip

According to the police, the Palghar resident works in a private company. On November 1, he got a message on Instagram from an unknown woman.

After a brief conversation, the woman asked for his phone number and quickly made a video call. The complainant saw a woman indulging in obscenity and she disconnected the call after 45 seconds, the police said.

Fraudsters Pose as Police Officer, Extort Lakhs

Threatening to make the video viral, the woman, who made the call, fleeced him and later a man posing as an assistant commissioner of police extorted money, saying that a case will be registered otherwise and even promised to delete the clip, said the police.

Victim Approaches Police After Repeated Extortion Demands

When the demand for money kept continuing, the man mustered courage and approached the police.

