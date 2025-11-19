Minimum Temperature In Mumbai Falls To 16°C, Lowest Of The Season | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to the coldest morning of season on Wednesday, with minimum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory at 16.2°C, which was as much as 5°C below normal. As the winter season has settled in, the mercury in Mumbai has been dipping below 20°C in November. The maximum temperature however hovers around 32°C, which is 2°C below normal.

"The weather in Mumbai will continue to remain dry, with chilly morning for the next few days. However, the minimum temperature is expected to rise by 2 to 3 °C as the wind patterns change," an IMD official said. Though the interiors of Maharashtra, especially North Maharashtra is witnessing coldwave conditions, and temperature some districts falling upto 7°C, there is no warning for coldwave for Mumbai, the IMD clarified.

"There will be no large change in maximum temperature over Maharashtra region during next 24 hours and gradual rise by 2-3°C thereafter. There will be gradual rise in minimum temperature by 2-4°C over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Cold wave very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over North Madhya Maharashtra. 7.0°C recorded at Jeur was the lowest minimum temperature over the state," the IMD Mumbai said in its statement on Wednesday.

