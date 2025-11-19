 Minimum Temperature In Mumbai Falls To 16°C, Lowest Of The Season
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMinimum Temperature In Mumbai Falls To 16°C, Lowest Of The Season

Minimum Temperature In Mumbai Falls To 16°C, Lowest Of The Season

As the winter season has settled in, the mercury in Mumbai has been dipping below 20°C in November. The maximum temperature however hovers around 32°C, which is 2°C below normal.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Minimum Temperature In Mumbai Falls To 16°C, Lowest Of The Season | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to the coldest morning of season on Wednesday, with minimum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory at 16.2°C, which was as much as 5°C below normal. As the winter season has settled in, the mercury in Mumbai has been dipping below 20°C in November. The maximum temperature however hovers around 32°C, which is 2°C below normal.

"The weather in Mumbai will continue to remain dry, with chilly morning for the next few days. However, the minimum temperature is expected to rise by 2 to 3 °C as the wind patterns change," an IMD official said. Though the interiors of Maharashtra, especially North Maharashtra is witnessing coldwave conditions, and temperature some districts falling upto 7°C, there is no warning for coldwave for Mumbai, the IMD clarified.

Read Also
Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fastest Way To Mahalaxmi Race Course; Check Metro & Train Routes
article-image

"There will be no large change in maximum temperature over Maharashtra region during next 24 hours and gradual rise by 2-3°C thereafter. There will be gradual rise in minimum temperature by 2-4°C over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Cold wave very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over North Madhya Maharashtra. 7.0°C recorded at Jeur was the lowest minimum temperature over the state," the IMD Mumbai said in its statement on Wednesday.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM For 10th Time In Presence Of PM Modi On November 20
Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM For 10th Time In Presence Of PM Modi On November 20
UP Govt Moves To Boost Industrial Growth, Clears Five Major Investment Proposals
UP Govt Moves To Boost Industrial Growth, Clears Five Major Investment Proposals
Maharashtra Crime: RPF Seizes ₹1.25 Lakh Worth Illegal Liquor At Vasai Road; 2 Arrested For Smuggling Alcohol To Gujarat
Maharashtra Crime: RPF Seizes ₹1.25 Lakh Worth Illegal Liquor At Vasai Road; 2 Arrested For Smuggling Alcohol To Gujarat
Mumbai News: Activist Moves Bombay HC Against BMC’s Proposed Pigeon Feeding Spot In Mulund
Mumbai News: Activist Moves Bombay HC Against BMC’s Proposed Pigeon Feeding Spot In Mulund

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Crime: RPF Seizes ₹1.25 Lakh Worth Illegal Liquor At Vasai Road; 2 Arrested For...

Maharashtra Crime: RPF Seizes ₹1.25 Lakh Worth Illegal Liquor At Vasai Road; 2 Arrested For...

Mumbai News: Activist Moves Bombay HC Against BMC’s Proposed Pigeon Feeding Spot In Mulund

Mumbai News: Activist Moves Bombay HC Against BMC’s Proposed Pigeon Feeding Spot In Mulund

Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 27-Year-Old Palghar Man Loses ₹17 Lakh In Instagram Sextortion Scam; Case...

Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 27-Year-Old Palghar Man Loses ₹17 Lakh In Instagram Sextortion Scam; Case...

Anmol Bishnoi’s Extradition Seen As Breakthrough In Baba Siddique Murder Probe

Anmol Bishnoi’s Extradition Seen As Breakthrough In Baba Siddique Murder Probe

Minimum Temperature In Mumbai Falls To 16°C, Lowest Of The Season

Minimum Temperature In Mumbai Falls To 16°C, Lowest Of The Season