BJP’s Prasad Lad Appears Before EOW, Hints At Shocking Revelations In Mithi River Scam | File Image

Mumbai: BJP leader Prasad Lad appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday to record his statement in the ongoing probe into the alleged Mithi River desilting scam. Lad arrived at the EOW office around 12 PM and left at approximately 4:30 PM after a five-hour questioning session.

Urges Investigation of Additional Weighbridge

During questioning, Lad requested that investigators examine another unverified weighbridge, claiming several trucks transporting silt may have used this route. The EOW has so far traced trucks that passed through Dahisar and Mankhurd weighbridges between 2020 and 2023, revealing the involvement of 8–9 contractors. Lad suggested that more than nine contractors may be involved.

Promises Shocking Revelations

Lad hinted at forthcoming revelations, stating he would soon disclose “shocking information” about those behind the scam. Speaking to reporters, he said, “The main mastermind behind this scam will be exposed soon, and action for his arrest will begin. My only effort is to protect the taxpayers’ money of Mumbai and ensure justice for every citizen.”

Alleged Large-Scale Fraud

Highlighting the scale of the alleged fraud, Lad added, “It is claimed that 20 lakh metric tonnes of silt was removed in recent years. But there is no trace of where this silt was dumped. The locations shown now have high-rise buildings. If 20 lakh metric tonnes had genuinely been deposited at a landfill, a new city would have formed there. This is nothing but blatant falsehood. Whoever is guilty must face strict action.”

Call for Accountability

Lad concluded by stating that the misuse of power and embezzlement of public funds would soon be exposed before the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra, emphasizing the need for transparency and justice.