 Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fastest Way To Mahalaxmi Race Course; Check Metro & Train Routes
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleTravis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fastest Way To Mahalaxmi Race Course; Check Metro & Train Routes

Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fastest Way To Mahalaxmi Race Course; Check Metro & Train Routes

On Wednesday, November 19, the Mahalaxmi Race Course transforms into a massive festival ground, buzzing with excitement as thousands of fans pour in for Travis Scott's most anticipated concert of the year. If you want a traffic-proof entry into South Mumbai, the Mumbai Metro 3 is your best bet.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Travis Scott | Photo by AFP

Get ready! Travis Scott is bringing his electrifying rap energy to Mumbai tonight! On Wednesday, November 19, the Mahalaxmi Race Course transforms into a massive festival ground, buzzing with excitement as thousands of fans pour in for one of the city’s most anticipated concerts of the year. With gates opening at 5 PM and opening acts ramping up the vibe before Travis hits the stage, the race to the venue is officially on. Here’s your hassle-free guide to making it to the show right on time.

Via Metro

If you want a traffic-proof entry into South Mumbai, the Mumbai Metro 3 is your best bet.

Nearest Station: Worli Naka (Metro Line 3). This is the last stop on the newly opened Phase 2 of the underground corridor, making it the most convenient metro access point.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Tragedy: Massive Fire Engulfs Mattress Manufacturing Unit In Wada MIDC; Workers Injured | VIDEO
Palghar Tragedy: Massive Fire Engulfs Mattress Manufacturing Unit In Wada MIDC; Workers Injured | VIDEO
Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fans Attending The Show, Do Not Forget To Carry This
Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fans Attending The Show, Do Not Forget To Carry This
Ashes 1st Test: Why Was Glenn McGrath SACKED? Australia Legend Removed From Commentary Panel For This Reason
Ashes 1st Test: Why Was Glenn McGrath SACKED? Australia Legend Removed From Commentary Panel For This Reason
'Congress Has Become A Burden, Taking Down Allies': Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'Congress Has Become A Burden, Taking Down Allies': Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Read Also
Travis Scott Concert Happening In Mumbai Today: Show Timings, Ticket Availability & More Details
article-image

After exiting the station:

By Cab: A quick 8–10 minute drive will drop you right at the gate of Mahalaxmi Race Course.

By Bus: Hop on any bus heading toward Mahalaxmi railway station. From Mahalaxmi station, the venue is just a 5-minute walk.

If you want speed and predictability, Metro 3 wins hands down.

Via Local Train

For many, the Mumbai local remains the quickest and most reliable option, especially during peak concert hours.

From Western Line

Simply get off at Mahalaxmi Station and walk to the venue in under 10 minutes.

From Central Line

Take a train to Dadar, switch to the Western Line, and continue to Mahalaxmi.

Read Also
Mumbai's Biggest Concerts This November 2025: Akon, Travis Scott, Himesh Reshammiya & More
article-image

From Harbour Line

You have two routes:

Thane → Dadar → Mahalaxmi, or

Kurla → Dadar → Mahalaxmi

Both require a Western Line connection at Dadar.

Local trains are frequent, affordable, and perfect if you're coming from suburbs like Andheri, Bandra, Dadar, or beyond.

By Cab

Booking a cab is the most comfortable option, especially if you’re going with friends. But beware:

South Mumbai traffic can be unpredictable, especially before a major concert.

Leave early, buffer extra time, and aim to arrive before 5 PM to avoid congestion.

Read Also
Biggest Concerts In India 2025: From Travis Scott To DJ Snake; Check Out International Artists...
article-image

Final tips before you go

Arrive early, as the build-up acts are worth it.

The venue is huge, so expect a short walk from the entry gates.

Keep your tickets downloaded and your phone charged.

Hydrate and wear comfortable shoes, as you’ll be on your feet all night.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fans Attending The Show, Do Not Forget To Carry This

Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fans Attending The Show, Do Not Forget To Carry This

'I Always Carry My Tiffin To Shoots. I Prefer Khichdi & Avoid Oily Food': Rohini Hattangadi| FPJ...

'I Always Carry My Tiffin To Shoots. I Prefer Khichdi & Avoid Oily Food': Rohini Hattangadi| FPJ...

'Santa Anna': Kerala Man Launches Christmas Special Lungi, Flaunts It In Viral Video; Netizens React...

'Santa Anna': Kerala Man Launches Christmas Special Lungi, Flaunts It In Viral Video; Netizens React...

Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fastest Way To Mahalaxmi Race Course; Check Metro & Train Routes

Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fastest Way To Mahalaxmi Race Course; Check Metro & Train Routes

Tokyo-Based Eatery Recruits Dementia Patients As Waiters; Every Order Received At This Japanese...

Tokyo-Based Eatery Recruits Dementia Patients As Waiters; Every Order Received At This Japanese...