Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fastest Way To Mahalaxmi Race Course; Check Metro & Train Routes

Travis Scott | Photo by AFP

Get ready! Travis Scott is bringing his electrifying rap energy to Mumbai tonight! On Wednesday, November 19, the Mahalaxmi Race Course transforms into a massive festival ground, buzzing with excitement as thousands of fans pour in for one of the city’s most anticipated concerts of the year. With gates opening at 5 PM and opening acts ramping up the vibe before Travis hits the stage, the race to the venue is officially on. Here’s your hassle-free guide to making it to the show right on time.

Via Metro

If you want a traffic-proof entry into South Mumbai, the Mumbai Metro 3 is your best bet.

Nearest Station: Worli Naka (Metro Line 3). This is the last stop on the newly opened Phase 2 of the underground corridor, making it the most convenient metro access point.

After exiting the station:

By Cab: A quick 8–10 minute drive will drop you right at the gate of Mahalaxmi Race Course.

By Bus: Hop on any bus heading toward Mahalaxmi railway station. From Mahalaxmi station, the venue is just a 5-minute walk.

If you want speed and predictability, Metro 3 wins hands down.

Via Local Train

For many, the Mumbai local remains the quickest and most reliable option, especially during peak concert hours.

From Western Line

Simply get off at Mahalaxmi Station and walk to the venue in under 10 minutes.

From Central Line

Take a train to Dadar, switch to the Western Line, and continue to Mahalaxmi.

From Harbour Line

You have two routes:

Thane → Dadar → Mahalaxmi, or

Kurla → Dadar → Mahalaxmi

Both require a Western Line connection at Dadar.

Local trains are frequent, affordable, and perfect if you're coming from suburbs like Andheri, Bandra, Dadar, or beyond.

By Cab

Booking a cab is the most comfortable option, especially if you’re going with friends. But beware:

South Mumbai traffic can be unpredictable, especially before a major concert.

Leave early, buffer extra time, and aim to arrive before 5 PM to avoid congestion.

Final tips before you go

Arrive early, as the build-up acts are worth it.

The venue is huge, so expect a short walk from the entry gates.

Keep your tickets downloaded and your phone charged.

Hydrate and wear comfortable shoes, as you’ll be on your feet all night.