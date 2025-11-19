'Santa Anna': Kerala Man Launches Christmas Special Lungi, Flaunts It In Viral Video; Netizens React Hilariously | Instagram @bolo_mens

A Kerala man has taken Christmas fashion to an entirely new level, and the internet can’t get enough of it. A video of a clothing shop owner proudly flaunting his newly launched “Christmas Special Lungi” has gone viral, sparking a wave of hilarious reactions online.

The man, who runs a clothing store in Pothencode, Keezhthonnakkal, Kerala, is known for selling unique outfits both in-store and through online delivery. But this time, he has outdone himself. In the viral clip, he models his festive lungi featuring Santa Claus’s face boldly displayed on the back, complete with Christmas-themed borders and decorative elements.

WATCH VIDEO:

Netizens are absolutely loving the creativity and the unexpectedness of the design. Many commented that while they’ve seen Christmas T-shirts, sweaters, and hats, a Christmas lungi was something they never imagined. Some joked that this is “peak Kerala innovation,” while others said they now want to attend Christmas celebrations “only in Santa lungi mode.”

In another video, he also introduced a Christmas-themed shirt and a sweatshirt.

The video has quickly made its rounds across social media, with users praising the man’s confidence, marketing skills, and humorous twist on traditional attire. Several viewers even expressed interest in buying the quirky lungi as a fun and festive outfit for the holiday season, while asking for details and how to order it online.

With Christmas still weeks away, the viral sensation has already turned the shop owner into a local celebrity and his “Santa Anna” lungi into one of the most talked-about holiday fashion items on the internet.

