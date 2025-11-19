'Pulled Hair, Slapped': Girls PG Operator Assaults Woman For Demanding Security Deposit Money; Video Prompts Police Action | X @1shivtyagi

A shocking incident has occurred in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where a PG operator assaulted a student after she asked for security money. The incident occurred at Raj Homes PG in Sector 62. A video of the incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening, has surfaced on social media.

It is clearly visible in the video that the PG operator is brutally beating a girl, while the people present nearby are just watching instead of stopping it. According to reports, after vacating her room, the student went to the PG to get her security money back.

The victim claimed that she had deposited the money as security during her stay there and wanted it back, but when she asked the operator for her security money, an argument broke out between them. As the argument escalated, the PG operator began to beat the girl.

WATCH VIDEO:

It is alleged that the operator not only misbehaved but also injured the student by pulling her hair and slapping her. The video of the incident was recorded by a male companion of the victim who was not allowed inside the building. The clip quickly went viral on social media.

Police Response:

Soon after the video went viral on the Internet and several users demanded strict action on the PG operators, the Noida Police responded to the video.

The case has been registered in the Sector 58 Kotwali police station area. Police officials stated that the victim has been contacted and her statement taken. The ACP stated that a case has been registered against the accused PG operator based on the victim's complaint.

Police Response said, "In reference to the cited case, an FIR has been registered at Police Station Sector 58, and legal action has been taken by the Police Station Sector 58 against the accused party."