 'People Inspired Me To Be Nothing...': Did Priyanka Chopra Share Cryptic Post Amid Backlash For Singing Desi Version Of Last Christmas?
Priyanka Chopra made a comeback as a singer with a desi rendition of Last Christmas for Gurinder Chadha's upcoming film, Christmas Karma. However, she faced massive trolling, with netizens accusing her of using too much auto-tune and 'butchering' the classic. Amid the backlash, Priyanka shared a cryptic post saying, "So many people have inspired me to be nothing like them."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Priyanka Chopra made a comeback as a singer, lending her voice to a desi rendition of the all-time favourite Last Christmas by Wham! just ahead of the holiday season for acclaimed filmmaker Gurinder Chadha's upcoming family musical Christmas Karma.

Priyanka Chopra Returns To Singing With Desi Version Of Last Christmas

However, soon after the song was unveiled on social media, netizens were left unimpressed and heavily trolled Priyanka, some accused her of 'butchering' one of the most iconic Christmas songs ever, while others claimed the track was overly auto-tuned and her voice didn't sound real.

article-image

Priyanka Chopra's Cryptic Post Amid Backlash For Singing Desi Version Of Last Christmas

Amid the backlash, Priyanka seemed to have indirectly addressed the trolls by sharing a cryptic note on her Instagram Story. On Saturday, Novemner 8, she posted a message that read, "So many people have inspired me to be nothing like them."

The timing of PeeCee's cryptic post appeared to suggest that she was subtly responding to the criticism surrounding her singing.

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram story/@priyankachopra

What Priyanka Chopra Said About The Song

On this collaboration, Priyanka said in a statement, "Gurinder Chadha is a dear friend and I am so happy to support her in my little way in Christmas Karma. I hope this desi twist to a song that has long been the soundtrack of Christmas for so many of us, resonates with audiences."

Priyanka Chopra Work Front

The actress is set to star next in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, also featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. However, not many details about the project have been revealed yet.

She was last seen in the action film Heads of State, which released on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2025, starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

