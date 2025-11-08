'People Inspired Me To Be Nothing...': Did Priyanka Chopra Share Cryptic Post Amid Backlash For Singing Desi Version Of Last Christmas?

Photo Via Instagram

Priyanka Chopra made a comeback as a singer, lending her voice to a desi rendition of the all-time favourite Last Christmas by Wham! just ahead of the holiday season for acclaimed filmmaker Gurinder Chadha's upcoming family musical Christmas Karma.

Priyanka Chopra Returns To Singing With Desi Version Of Last Christmas

However, soon after the song was unveiled on social media, netizens were left unimpressed and heavily trolled Priyanka, some accused her of 'butchering' one of the most iconic Christmas songs ever, while others claimed the track was overly auto-tuned and her voice didn't sound real.

Priyanka Chopra's Cryptic Post Amid Backlash For Singing Desi Version Of Last Christmas

Amid the backlash, Priyanka seemed to have indirectly addressed the trolls by sharing a cryptic note on her Instagram Story. On Saturday, Novemner 8, she posted a message that read, "So many people have inspired me to be nothing like them."

The timing of PeeCee's cryptic post appeared to suggest that she was subtly responding to the criticism surrounding her singing.

What Priyanka Chopra Said About The Song

On this collaboration, Priyanka said in a statement, "Gurinder Chadha is a dear friend and I am so happy to support her in my little way in Christmas Karma. I hope this desi twist to a song that has long been the soundtrack of Christmas for so many of us, resonates with audiences."

Priyanka Chopra Work Front

The actress is set to star next in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, also featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. However, not many details about the project have been revealed yet.

She was last seen in the action film Heads of State, which released on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2025, starring John Cena and Idris Elba.