Sudhanshu Pandey Reflects On His Anupamaa Journey: 'Blessed, But Also Scared If I'll Ever Get The Same Love Again' – EXCLUSIVE

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey exited Anupamaa in August 2024. Even after a year, fans continue to remember him fondly for his role as Vanraj Shah in the show. His departure sparked numerous theories and discussions among viewers.

In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Sudhanshu was asked if he ever felt the need to share his side of the story amid the speculations surrounding his exit from Anupamaa. He simply replied, "Never, it doesn’t matter." Sudhanshu added, "Every story that comes out is only a phase. We will get over it after some time, people will have something else to talk about, like they do always (sic)."

Amid Sudhanshu's departure from the famous TV show, there were claims that the lead actress Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu had a fallout. Through his official social media post last year, Sudhanshu informed his fans, "Main ab Anupamaa show ka hissa nahi hu."

Sudhanshu accepted that he still gets asked why he made exit from Anupamaa. The actor says, "I always say that everything, jab samay aa jata hai to samay aa jata hai, whether it is to quit something or when your life comes to an end..." Adding fuel to all the theories about his and Rupali's alleged feud, Sudhanshu said, "Jo bhi jariya bana ho, chahe wo kisi se ladayi hui ho, maar-peet hui ho, ya maine kuch decision liya ho...my time had come to quit the show, which is why I did (sic)."

Sudhanshu believes that the reason behind his departure from the show no longer matters. The actor feels overwhelmed and blessed that fans still remember him for his role in Anupamaa. However, he also admits feeling "scared," wondering whether he will ever be able to receive the same kind of love through any other work. The actor said, "I feel a little scared ki ab aisa kya karunga jisse m itna pyar generate kar pau."