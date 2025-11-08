Anupamaa Written Update, November 8: Anupama Convinces Family To Attend Mahi & Gautam's Haldi; Raja's Secret Visit Creates Tension

Anupamaa | YouTube (Star Plus)

In today’s episode of Anupamaa (8 November 2025), Anupama’s family is seen trying to convince her not to attend the Haldi ceremony. However, Anupama explains to everyone that they should go to the ceremony because of the family ties.

Pari also brings a gift for Mahi. Soon after, Raja arrives, bringing joy to Pari and her family. However, their happiness is short-lived, as Anupama soon discovers that Raja came to Pari’s house without informing his own family beforehand. Anupama urges Raja to go back to his house. Before going, Raja asks Pari not to take stress as he will soon come to take her home.

As Raja and Rahi returned home, they were tense that Motiba would find out about their whereabouts. But they were smartly saved by Prem. As the situation was handled, Prem made Rahi understand that she should not interfere in Raja and Pari's situation.

Later in the episode, Anupamaa and her family arrive at Mahi and Gautam’s mehndi ceremony. The celebration is in full swing. With some hesitation, Anupama and her family apply haldi to Gautam’s face.

In the middle of the ceremony, Prem steps aside to take a phone call. Noticing that he looks tense, Anupama approaches him and asks what has happened. Prem then wonders whether Rahi has said something to her. He goes on to ask Anupama to make Rahi understand that he cannot share every minor detail of the business with her.

Anupamaa November 9 Episode

On Monday, it is Gautam and Mahi’s wedding day. When Anupama and her family arrive, she thanks Motiba for inviting Pari and pleads with her to give Pari one more chance. Meanwhile, Ansh tells Gautam that he knows about the scam he committed in the company. Ansh further says, “Aaj tera asli roop sabke saamne aa jayega.”

Later, Anupama begins to feel uneasy and soon discovers Motiba’s family handing over the divorce papers of Raja and Pari to her. Watch Anupamaa every Monday to Saturday at 10 pm IST and in the morning on Disney+ Hotstar.