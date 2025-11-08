Chakda Xpress: After Indian Women's Cricket Team's Win At World Cup, Jhulan Goswami's Biopic Starring Anushka Sharma To Finally Release?

Reddit

Former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic, titled Chakda Xpress, starring Anushka Sharma, has already been completed, but the movie has not yet seen the light of day. It was supposed to premiere on Netflix, but reportedly, it has been stuck due to issues between the makers and the OTT platform. Now, after the Indian Women's Cricket team's victory at the World Cup, Chakda Xpress is once again in the news.

According to a report in Mid-day, the makers have written to Netflix to solve the issue and release the film. A source from the film’s core team told the newspaper, “We have personally written to top executives at Netflix India to see if they can rise above the conflict so that the film can see the light of day. A biopic on a legend like Jhulan di deserves to reach the audience.”

Revealing what went wrong between the makers and Netflix, an insider said, “The production house went over-budget. What added to the woes was that the platform heads didn’t like the way the project was shaping up. But it’s still a solid film.”

Another source added, “The recent victory has put the attention back on the biopic. Internal discussions at the streamer have started, and the team is expected to take a final pass this month to determine if it can be released after additional work.”

If Chakda Xpress premieres on Netflix, it will be a great news for Anushka Sharma's fans. The actress has reportedly decided to leave the film industry, and the Jhulan Goswami's biopic might be her last movie.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur.

Jhulan Goswami & Anjum Chopra On Bigg Boss 19

Meanwhile, we will get to watch Jhulan and Anjum in Bigg Boss 19 during this Weekend Ka Vaar. The former cricketers were spotted on the sets of the reality show on Friday.