Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Romantic Picture With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru; Makes Relationship Instagram Official?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Friday shared a few pictures on Instagram, and in one of them, she was seen posing with her boyfriend, Raj Nidimoru. She captioned the post as, "Surrounded by friends and family 🤍🤍 Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I’m celebrating the small wins (sic)."

She further wrote, "I’m so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I’ve met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning (sic)."

Netizens React To Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru's Picture

The picture of Samantha and Raj has grabbed everyone's attention. While fans of the actress are happy to see her moving on in life, some netizens are trolling her.

A fan commented, "This ship will sail till the shore 🧿❤️ 8th Slide (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "8th Pic is Heart Breaking, all I want is your happiness Sam (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Now she has destroyed someone else's family, where are the people who blamed Shobhita? (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Samantha and Raj met on the sets of The Family Man season 2. The series marked Samantha's OTT debut, and her performance in it was loved by one and all.

While Raj and Samantha have not yet officially spoken about their relationship, it looks like the rumoured couple is ready to make things official. We wonder if we will get to hear the wedding bells soon!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Upcoming Movies

Samantha will next be seen in Maa Inti Bangaram, which is also being produced by her. Her fans are excited about the movie.