 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Romantic Picture With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru; Makes Relationship Instagram Official?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSamantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Romantic Picture With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru; Makes Relationship Instagram Official?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Romantic Picture With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru; Makes Relationship Instagram Official?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Friday shared a few pictures on Instagram, and in one of them, she was seen posing with her rumoured boyfriend, Raj Nidimoru. Fans of the actress are quite happy to see her moving on in life, but a few netizens trolled her. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Instagram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Friday shared a few pictures on Instagram, and in one of them, she was seen posing with her boyfriend, Raj Nidimoru. She captioned the post as, "Surrounded by friends and family 🤍🤍 Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I’m celebrating the small wins (sic)."

She further wrote, "I’m so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I’ve met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning (sic)."

Read Also
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Self-Reflection Moments: From Gym Workouts To Playtime With Dogs
article-image

Netizens React To Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru's Picture

The picture of Samantha and Raj has grabbed everyone's attention. While fans of the actress are happy to see her moving on in life, some netizens are trolling her.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 18th Edition Of Jagriti Yatra Flagged Off From Bandra To Promote Sustainable, Inclusive Development
Mumbai: 18th Edition Of Jagriti Yatra Flagged Off From Bandra To Promote Sustainable, Inclusive Development
5 Iconic Breakfast Places In South Bombay You Must Try
5 Iconic Breakfast Places In South Bombay You Must Try
Hindustan Aeronautics Seals Major Deal With American Defence Major GE Aerospace To Procure 113 Jet Engines
Hindustan Aeronautics Seals Major Deal With American Defence Major GE Aerospace To Procure 113 Jet Engines
Mumbai: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Dr Lekha Pathak In Forgery Case Filed By Ex-Dy CM Ramrao Adik's Son
Mumbai: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Dr Lekha Pathak In Forgery Case Filed By Ex-Dy CM Ramrao Adik's Son

A fan commented, "This ship will sail till the shore 🧿❤️ 8th Slide (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "8th Pic is Heart Breaking, all I want is your happiness Sam (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Now she has destroyed someone else's family, where are the people who blamed Shobhita? (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Samantha and Raj met on the sets of The Family Man season 2. The series marked Samantha's OTT debut, and her performance in it was loved by one and all.

While Raj and Samantha have not yet officially spoken about their relationship, it looks like the rumoured couple is ready to make things official. We wonder if we will get to hear the wedding bells soon!

Read Also
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Dreamy In ₹45,000 Midnight-Blue Silk Organza Saree
article-image

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Upcoming Movies

Samantha will next be seen in Maa Inti Bangaram, which is also being produced by her. Her fans are excited about the movie.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Romantic Picture With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru; Makes...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Romantic Picture With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru; Makes...

Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami-Emraan Starrer Takes An Average Start,...

Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami-Emraan Starrer Takes An Average Start,...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's...

Here's Why Zarine Khan's Funeral Was Held As Per Hindu Traditions

Here's Why Zarine Khan's Funeral Was Held As Per Hindu Traditions

Haq: Muslim Woman Hugs Yami Gautam & Cries After Watching The Movie - Video

Haq: Muslim Woman Hugs Yami Gautam & Cries After Watching The Movie - Video