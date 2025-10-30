Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Dreamy In ₹45,000 Midnight-Blue Silk Organza Saree

By: Rahul M | October 30, 2025

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a series of stunning pictures from a recent event she attained in Jaipur on her Instagram

The actress oozed elegance in a deep midnight blue-hued saree by the brand Eka

The classic six-yard featured intricate gold thread work, a gossamer texture and a sheer pallu

According to the brand, the saree is priced at ₹32,500 and the blouse cost ₹12,500, together bringing to a total of ₹45,000

Samantha styled the look with a statement neckpiece, stud earrings and stack of stunning bangles

Her makeup was equally dreamy with a dewy base, blushed cheeks, shimmery lids and nude lips

The actress rounded off her glam with a side-parted sleek bun with a retro style

