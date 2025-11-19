 Mumbai Water Alert: Low-Pressure Supply Expected In Parts Of Bandra And Khar On November 22 Due To Pali Hill Reservoir Repair
Mumbai Water Alert: Low-Pressure Supply Expected In Parts Of Bandra And Khar On November 22 Due To Pali Hill Reservoir Repair

The BMC will undertake repair work on the inlet valve of the Pali Hill reservoir in Bandra West on November 22, from 1 am to 5 am. Due to this work, some parts of Khar Danda and Bandra will receive water at low pressure. The BMC has also advised citizens to boil and filter drinking water for the next 4–5 days as a safety precaution.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
BMC announces maintenance work at Pali Hill reservoir, affecting water supply in Bandra and Khar on November 22 | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 19: The BMC will undertake repair work on the inlet valve of the Pali Hill reservoir in Bandra West on November 22, from 1 am to 5 am. Due to this work, some parts of Khar Danda and Bandra will receive water at low pressure. The BMC has also advised citizens to boil and filter drinking water for the next 4–5 days as a safety precaution.

Multiple Areas in Bandra and Khar to Face Low Water Pressure

The areas that will be affected during the repair work include parts of Dandpada, the Gajdharbandh slum, and sections of Khar West; parts of Kantwadi, Pali Naka, Pali Gaothan, Sherly, and sections of Rajan and Mala villages; Khar Danda Koliwada, Chuim Gaothan, additional portions of the Gajdharbandh slum and Khar West; as well as Hanuman Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Union Park Road Nos. 1 to 4, and parts of Pali Hill and Chuim village.

“Normal water supply will be restored immediately after the repairs,” said an official from the BMC’s Hydraulic Engineering Department.

BMC Advises Residents to Store and Boil Drinking Water

The BMC has advised residents of the H-West ward to store adequate water as a precaution and use water sparingly during the repair period. Additionally, drinking water should be boiled and filtered for the next 4–5 days as a safety measure.

