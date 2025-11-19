'Dogs Are Mumbaikars Too,' Says PETA India As It Urges People To Tie Bandanas To Community Dogs To Protect Them From Being Picked Up

PETA India erects a billboard at Marine Lines urging kindness toward community dogs and criticising the Supreme Court’s dog-rounding directive | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 19: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) has erected a billboard on Maharshi Karve Road at Marine Lines with an impassioned plea to protect the stray dogs and treat them with kindness, highlighting that the dogs are also born and raised as Mumbaikars. The organisation has urged Mumbaikars to tie colourful bandanas around the necks of stray dogs to protect them from being picked up.

Billboard Highlights PETA’s Displeasure With SC’s Dog-Rounding Directive

The recent Supreme Court order directs civic bodies to round up community dogs from railway stations, universities and other places. PETA India, expressing displeasure against the order, has erected billboards in various cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Chennai, urging people to co-exist with the community animals.

Billboard Message Calls Dogs ‘Mumbaikars Too’

One of such billboards erected at Maharshi Karve Road at Marine Lines, reads, “Born and raised in Mumbai just like you! Protect our community dogs – They’re Mumbaikars too.”

Public Urged to Report Cruelty and Identify Community Dogs

PETA India has urged the public to watch out for canine members and to report any cruelty to them to PETA India and the police or other animal protection NGOs. It also urged community members to put colourful bandanas around the necks of dogs they care for to protect them from being picked up.

PETA Says Community Dogs Deserve Kindness and Sympathy

Sanskriti Bansore, lead of media and celebrity projects at PETA India, said, “Community dogs are naturally intelligent and sensitive, and they are just trying to survive in the city, just as we are. They deserve kindness as much as our human neighbours do.”

PETA Criticises SC Directive as ‘Cruelty and Chaos’

PETA India expressed that the Supreme Court directive to round up millions of cows from highways and dogs from everywhere from bus shelters to college campuses to be imprisoned in imaginary shelters is nothing short of a recipe for cruelty and chaos.

It noted that India has an estimated 52.5 million dogs living on the streets, 8 million already languishing in overcrowded shelters awaiting good homes, and around 5 million stray cattle, largely victims of the dairy industry, which abandons male calves and ‘spent’ cows once their milk production declines.

Organisation Calls for Humane Long-Term Solutions

PETA India advised that the only humane and practical ways to address these issues, grounded in science and reality, are the nationwide implementation of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, and adopting a vegan lifestyle.

It also urged authorities to shut down pet shops and breeders who are not legally registered and whose business model encourages impulse buying and abandonment, and to encourage adoption from the city’s overcrowded animal shelters.

