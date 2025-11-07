Hema Malini And PETA India To Unveil Maharashtra’s First Mechanical Elephant 'Gajendra' At ISKCON Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: In a unique initiative promoting compassion towards animals, veteran actor and Member of Parliament Hema Malini will unveil a life-sized mechanical elephant named ‘Gajendra’ at the ISKCON Kharghar temple on Sunday, November 9, at 11 a.m.

The 3-metre-tall, 800-kilogram mechanical elephant has been jointly gifted by Hema Malini and PETA India to the temple in recognition of its commitment to avoiding the use of live elephants in religious ceremonies.

‘A Step Towards Compassionate Worship’

According to PETA India, Gajendra will be the first mechanical elephant to be used by a religious institution in Maharashtra, marking a significant step towards ending the exploitation of elephants in temple rituals.

“Through mechanical elephants, real elephants can remain with their families in forests and be spared the suffering of chains, control with weapons, and deprivation of their natural lives,” the organisation stated.

Temple and Political Leaders to Grace the Event

The inauguration ceremony will be held in the presence of Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, Belapur MLA Manda Vijay Mhatre, ISKCON Kharghar President Dr. Sura Das, and other dignitaries and devotees. A kirtan will follow the unveiling ceremony, adding a spiritual and festive atmosphere to the occasion.

A New Symbol of Faith and Animal Welfare

The event will take place at Sri Sri Radha Madan Mohanji Mandir, ISKCON Kharghar, located in Sector 23, opposite the Golf Course, Central Park, Kharghar.

The initiative aligns with PETA India’s ongoing campaign to encourage temples and religious institutions across the country to replace live animals with realistic mechanical alternatives fostering faith practices that reflect kindness and respect for all living beings.