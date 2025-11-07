Inside Mumbai Art Deco: A Walk Through Bhau Daji Lad Museum & You'll Be In Awe Of The City Of Dreams!

If you’ve ever strolled through South Mumbai-from Churchgate to Oval Maidan-you’ve likely been mesmerized by its pastel facades, curved balconies, sunburst motifs, and porthole windows. These striking details define the city’s famed Art Deco buildings, which include landmarks like the Eros Cinema and Gaylord Restaurant. Blending modernity with glamour, this architectural style reshaped Mumbai’s skyline after 1925 and continues to influence its urban identity even today.

Mumbai: The world’s second-largest Art Deco Hub

Art Deco, which originated in Paris during the 1920s, found its way to Mumbai during the city’s building boom in the early 20th century. According to Art Deco Mumbai Trust, there are over 1,350 documented Art Deco structures spread across South and North Mumbai- from Fort and Churchgate to Dadar, Matunga, and Vile Parle. This makes Mumbai the world’s second-largest collection of Art Deco buildings after Miami. In recognition of this heritage, the Art Deco ensemble around Oval Maidan was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2018, along with the Victorian Gothic structures opposite it.

Celebrating a century of design

To mark 100 years of this enduring design movement, the city is hosting a special three-week celebration titled “Art Deco Alive!” from November 6 to 25, 2025. Founded by Smiti Kanodia along with Miami-based co-founders Salma Merchant Rahmathulla and Gayatri Hingorani Dewan, the festival brings together heritage, architecture, and design enthusiasts from across the globe. The Mumbai edition is being anchored in collaboration with the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum (BDLM).

From Ocean Drive to Marine Drive

The festival opens with an exhibition at BDLM called “Ocean Drive to Marine Drive”, drawing cultural parallels between Mumbai and Miami, two cities bonded by their rich Art Deco legacy. Over three weeks, visitors can experience guided street walks across Churchgate, Marine Drive, Shivaji Park, Matunga, and Vile Parle, along with sketching sessions, symposia, film screenings, and Art Deco-inspired retail pop-ups.

Preserving beauty amid redevelopment

As Mumbai rapidly transforms with modern redevelopment, events like Art Deco Alive! remind the city of its architectural soul. Kanodia highlights that these streamlined yet artistic buildings are “an oasis amid the onslaught of change.”

Art Deco in Mumbai goes beyond architecture- it influences furniture, jewellery, cinema, textiles, and graphic design, leaving its imprint across decades. The festival aims not only to celebrate its aesthetic but also to ensure its preservation for generations to come- keeping Mumbai’s Deco dream very much alive.