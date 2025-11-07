Mumbai Health Drive: 1,500 Oral Cancer Screenings, ASHA Training And Dentist Biopsy Workshops Launched On National Cancer Awareness Day 2025

National Cancer Awareness Day 2025 | FPJ

Mumbai: Marking National Cancer Awareness Day on November 7, doctors and NGOs have launched an extensive oral cancer prevention campaign that brings together 1,500 community screenings, training for 5,000 ASHA workers, and specialised biopsy workshops for dentists. The initiative is aimed at early detection, building diagnostic capacity, and arranging financial support for patients.

India Records Nearly 8 Lakh New Cancer Cases Every Year

Cancer remains one of the country’s most serious public health concerns. According to the National Cancer Registry Programme, India records nearly 800,000 new cases every year, with tobacco-related cancers of the mouth, lungs, head and neck being particularly prevalent—many of which are preventable.

Concerned by the rising numbers, KIMS Hospital’s Head and Neck Onco Surgeon Dr. Hitesh Singhvi, in collaboration with the Roch Foundation, PSM Association and Dr. Preeti Pandey, has launched a coordinated effort focused on prevention, awareness and timely intervention.

Screening Drive Begins In Navi Mumbai’s Koparkhairane

The screening drive has already begun in Navi Mumbai’s Koparkhairane. In the first camp, more than 100 people were screened, over half of whom were tobacco users, and early signs of oral cancer were detected in 21 individuals. In the coming months, the team aims to reach 1,500 people through similar camps.

Biopsy Workshop In Thane To Train Dentists For Early Detection

To strengthen diagnostic capability, a workshop will be held in Thane next week to train 40 dentists in performing biopsies, choosing correct biopsy sites and identifying early symptoms of oral cancer. Such workshops will later be expanded across Mumbai and the wider MMR region.

NGOs To Develop Financial Aid Plan For Cancer Patients

Dr. Singhvi said many patients seek treatment late due to lack of awareness or financial constraints. To ensure no patient’s treatment is delayed for want of funds, NGOs working in cancer care will be brought together next month to formulate a structured financial assistance plan, making timely and adequate treatment accessible to all.

