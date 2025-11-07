Mumbra Train Tragedy: 2 Central Railway Engineers Seek Anticipatory Bail, Deny Negligence Citing Overcrowding

Two Central Railway engineers seek anticipatory bail in the Mumbra train mishap case that killed five passengers | File Photo

Thane: The two Central Railway engineers, Vishal Dolas and Samar Yadav, who were booked on the alleged charges of culpable homicide in connection with the Mumbra train accident that claimed five lives and left eight others injured, have approached the Thane Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail. The engineers claimed that they were not at fault and that the passengers fell from the train due to overcrowding.

Inquiry Report Clears Engineers Of Negligence

Advocate Baldev Rajput, appearing on behalf of the two engineers, referred to a report produced by a five-member committee comprising senior officials appointed by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Central Railway, to investigate the case.

As per the inquiry report, there was no fault or negligence in maintenance, and the accident occurred due to overcrowding in the train. The report was sought by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and the same was submitted to and accepted by the NHRC.

No Claims Filed Against Railways

Further, following the incident, the Railways had invited claims from people by publishing notices in 17 newspapers, but no one came forward with any claim against the Railways.

“Since there was no specific claim or allegation of negligence against the Railways, there is no ground to hold the accused responsible,” Rajput stated.

Court Adjourns Bail Plea Hearing To November 11

However, maintaining that the anticipatory bail application (ABA) cannot be decided unilaterally, and that an equal opportunity must be given to the prosecution, the court presided by additional sessions judge Ganesh Pawar, adjourned the matter for arguments from the prosecution side to November 11.

Interim Relief Plea Rejected

Meanwhile, the advocate sought interim relief against the arrest of the accused, but the court rejected the plea, directing that the prosecution’s report be taken on record first.

Accident Details And Case Background

The incident occurred on June 9, between Diva and Mumbra railway stations in Thane district, when two trains — one headed towards Kasara and the other towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai — were passing each other on a sharp curve near Mumbra. A few passengers standing on the footboard fell onto the tracks after their backpacks brushed against each other, resulting in five deaths.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on November 1 registered a case against Assistant Divisional Engineer Vishal Dolas, Senior Section Engineer Samar Yadav, and other railway officials responsible for track maintenance. The two have been booked for culpable homicide.

