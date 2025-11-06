Mumbra Train Tragedy: Negligence In Maintenance, Improper Welding Among 6 Reasons Behind FIR Against 2 CR Engineers; Check Details

Mumbra Train Tragedy | ANI Image

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) filed an FIR against two Central Railway engineers and senior officials after the June 9 Mumbra train accident, which claimed five lives and left several injured. The FIR, lodged by the Thane GRP, cites a detailed report by the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) and its own investigation, outlining six key lapses that led to the tragedy.

According to the report, heavy rainfall prior to the incident caused the drainage system near Mumbra station to choke, leading to waterlogging. The gravel under the railway tracks was washed away and the ground near the platform sank slightly. Despite being informed, Assistant Divisional Engineer Vishal Dolas and Senior Section Engineer Samar Yadav failed to conduct necessary maintenance, fully aware that the neglect could cause two trains to come dangerously close, the FIR stated, as reported by the Indian Express.

The second lapse highlighted that on June 6, just three days before the accident, Dolas and Yadav, in consultation with Senior Divisional Engineer Shri Panchal, issued a caution order setting the speed limit at 75 kmph for local trains at Mumbra station. This violated the Indian Railways Schedule of Dimensions (SOD), which mandates a limit of 69.4 kmph for the section. Investigators said maintaining a lower speed was crucial, especially given the unstable track conditions.

Improper Welding Of Rail Tracks

The third issue pointed to improper welding during track replacement between Diva and Mumbra. A misalignment occurred when one rail segment was positioned higher than the other, creating a visible gap. This structural defect, investigators said, was a direct cause of the two trains coming perilously close.

The fourth finding noted that the track spacing between lines 3 and 4, measured at 4,265 mm, did not meet the safety standard required for curved sections, which should be 4,506 mm (4,265 + 241 mm). The reduced gap, combined with the missing gravel, led to the trains brushing close.

Poor Maintenance Among Major Reasons Behind Mishap

Further, the fifth and sixth causes cited poor maintenance during ongoing repair work and uneven cross-levels between the two tracks, Track No. 3 was found lower and Track No. 4 higher at the time of the incident.

The FIR concludes that the accident occurred due to sheer negligence and failure to conduct timely maintenance, despite repeated warnings of potential danger. The impact left several passengers crushed between coaches; five died, while nine sustained injuries.

The engineers have been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and endangering life and safety.

