Mumbai Train Tragedy: CRMS To Hold Protest Over FIR Against Engineers

Mumbra Train Tragedy | ANI Image

Mumbai: The Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh’s (CRMS) Mumbai Division has announced a strong protest against the inclusion of two railway engineers in a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in connection with the Mumbra rail accident that occurred on June 9, 2025. The mishap claimed five lives and injured nine others.

Union Warns of Disruption if FIR Not Withdrawn

According to the workers’ union, if the FIR is not withdrawn, it could adversely affect train operations, and the railway administration would be held responsible for any disruption.

The accident reportedly occurred when two speeding local trains one northbound and one southbound came into contact near Mumbra. According to officials, several passengers were traveling on the footboards of the trains at the time of the incident.

Engineers Named in FIR

The FIR filed by the GRP names the Senior Section Engineer (SSE) of the Permanent Way Department and the Assistant Divisional Electrical Engineer (ADEN) as responsible for the accident. However, CRMS has condemned the FIR as “unjust” and “baseless,” insisting that the officials had no role in the incident.

Protest Scheduled at CSMT

In a notice to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), CRMS Divisional Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Dubey stated that the union will hold a protest morcha outside the DRM’s office at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on November 6, 2025, at 4:30 PM.

The notice further warns that if the FIR is not withdrawn, train operations could be affected, and the administration would be held responsible for any disruption.

Tension Between Staff and Administration

According to sources, the protest highlights growing tension between railway employees and administrative authorities over the handling of legal and operational responsibilities in accident cases, raising concerns about possible disruptions to train services in the coming days.

Union Calls FIR ‘Demoralising’

The union’s statement emphasizes the demoralising effect such FIRs have on railway staff and warns that holding employees legally accountable in such situations sets a dangerous precedent. CRMS has demanded immediate intervention by railway authorities to remove the accused officials’ names from the FIR and to provide them with full legal and administrative support.

Call for Higher-Level Intervention

CRMS has also urged the administration to escalate the matter to higher state authorities to prevent similar “arbitrary” actions in the future.