 MSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department

MSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department

The state was jolted by the incident of violence against a woman at Swargate in February, which exposed serious lapses in MSRTC’s security and vigilance mechanisms. It also came to light that this key position had been lying vacant for years.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
MSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department |

The Safety and Vigilance Department of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is finally set to get strong leadership. According to an official, the crucial post of Chief Safety and Vigilance Officer, which has remained vacant for several years, will soon be filled by a police officer of IPS rank.

Vacancy Exposed After Swargate Incident

The state was jolted by the incident of violence against a woman at Swargate in February, which exposed serious lapses in MSRTC’s security and vigilance mechanisms. It also came to light that this key position had been lying vacant for years.

Read Also
MSRTC To Set Up 250 Multi-Fuel Retail Outlets Across Maharashtra To Boost Revenue
article-image

During that period, Transport Minister and Corporation Chairman Pratap Sarnaik had assured the Assembly, stating, “MSRTC will soon have an IPS-ranked officer.”

FPJ Shorts
MSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department
MSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department
'Governance Failure': Environmentalists Appeal To PM Modi After Leopard Killing In Pune
'Governance Failure': Environmentalists Appeal To PM Modi After Leopard Killing In Pune
'GOAT India Tour 2025': Meet And Greet With Lionel Messi – Packages Start At ₹9.95 Lakh; Check Full Details
'GOAT India Tour 2025': Meet And Greet With Lionel Messi – Packages Start At ₹9.95 Lakh; Check Full Details
Mumbai CSMIA Airport's Unused Terminal-1A To Be Demolished Soon Following MMRDA's Nod
Mumbai CSMIA Airport's Unused Terminal-1A To Be Demolished Soon Following MMRDA's Nod

Home Department Gives Green Signal

“Following persistent efforts by the Corporation, the state Home Department has now given the green light for the appointment. With the Chief Minister’s approval, an experienced, disciplined, and skilled IPS officer will soon take charge of the Safety and Vigilance Department of the Corporation,” an official said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department

MSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department

'Governance Failure': Environmentalists Appeal To PM Modi After Leopard Killing In Pune

'Governance Failure': Environmentalists Appeal To PM Modi After Leopard Killing In Pune

Mumbai CSMIA Airport's Unused Terminal-1A To Be Demolished Soon Following MMRDA's Nod

Mumbai CSMIA Airport's Unused Terminal-1A To Be Demolished Soon Following MMRDA's Nod

No More Queues: Uber Introduces Digital Metro Ticketing For Mumbai Line 1

No More Queues: Uber Introduces Digital Metro Ticketing For Mumbai Line 1

Mumbai News: Despite EOI Deadline Extension For Maintenance Of 18 km Cycle Track, BMC Receives No...

Mumbai News: Despite EOI Deadline Extension For Maintenance Of 18 km Cycle Track, BMC Receives No...