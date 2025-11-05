MSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department |

The Safety and Vigilance Department of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is finally set to get strong leadership. According to an official, the crucial post of Chief Safety and Vigilance Officer, which has remained vacant for several years, will soon be filled by a police officer of IPS rank.

Vacancy Exposed After Swargate Incident

The state was jolted by the incident of violence against a woman at Swargate in February, which exposed serious lapses in MSRTC’s security and vigilance mechanisms. It also came to light that this key position had been lying vacant for years.

Read Also MSRTC To Set Up 250 Multi-Fuel Retail Outlets Across Maharashtra To Boost Revenue

During that period, Transport Minister and Corporation Chairman Pratap Sarnaik had assured the Assembly, stating, “MSRTC will soon have an IPS-ranked officer.”

Home Department Gives Green Signal

“Following persistent efforts by the Corporation, the state Home Department has now given the green light for the appointment. With the Chief Minister’s approval, an experienced, disciplined, and skilled IPS officer will soon take charge of the Safety and Vigilance Department of the Corporation,” an official said.