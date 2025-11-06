Mumbai: 2 Unknown Men Dupe Traffic Constable, Drive Away Seized Vehicle From DN Nagar Traffic Division | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered at DN Nagar Police Station after two unidentified men allegedly tricked a traffic constable and drove away a seized vehicle by pretending to be relatives of the owner and paying a pending fine via QR code.

About The Incident

According to the complaint filed by Police Constable Altab Karim Beldar (49), attached to the Mumbai Traffic Department, the incident took place on August 14, at the DN Nagar Traffic Division.

Earlier, on August 10, Constable Santosh Kamble had stopped a white Suzuki Burgman scooter (MH 03 ET 9419) because the rear number plate was missing. The rider, identified as Anas Khan, said the number plate was at home and that the vehicle belonged to his wife, Shabina Khan. He left promising to return with the documents and plate but never came back. The vehicle was temporarily impounded at the traffic chowky.

On August 14, while Constable Beldar was on duty at the cash office (COR) handling pending fines and wireless communications, two unknown men arrived claiming to be relatives of a white Suzuki Burgman scooter owner. They said they wished to clear the fine and retrieve the scooter. After confirming the registration details on the e-challan system, Beldar accepted their explanation as genuine and provided a QR code for payment. One of the men paid ₹2,000 using the QR code, and a receipt was issued. The vehicle was then released to them.

Four days later, on August 18, Anas Khan came to the DN Nagar office with the vehicle’s documents and asked for his scooter. When informed that it had already been released to his “relatives,” Khan denied knowing the men shown in CCTV footage. Realizing that he had been deceived, Constable Beldar immediately informed his superiors and initiated a complaint.

DN Nagar Police have registered an FIR against two unknown suspects for cheating and impersonation. Investigations are underway to trace the culprits and recover the stolen vehicle.

