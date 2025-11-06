 Maharashtra Mumbai Metro Lauds Man For Removing Illegal Banner From Yellow Line Pillar
The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited penalized a salon for illegally advertising on a Metro Line 2B pillar. Commuter Karthik Nadar removed the poster, promoting civic responsibility and awareness about maintaining public property, receiving praise on social media.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
'Not Happening On Our Watch': Maha Mumbai Metro Lauds Man For Removing Illegal Banner From Yellow Line Pillar | X

Mumbai: The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has imposed a penalty on a salon for illegally pasting an advertisement on a Metro Line 2B pillar, after a vigilant Mumbai resident took matters into his own hands and removed the poster. The incident has sparked praise for civic responsibility and renewed awareness about maintaining public property.

Commuter and social media user Karthik Nadar (@runkarthikrun) noticed the unauthorized advertisement from The Sobo Nail Salon pasted on a freshly painted pillar of the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 2B, which runs between DN Nagar and Mandale. Nadar decided to remove the poster himself, later sharing the act on social media with the caption, “Some idiot decided to paste his biz ad on the Mumbai Metro Line 2B’s pillar. I took it down. Can’t spoil the aesthetics na.”

MMMOCL responded to the post on X, publicly appreciating Nadar’s effort. “Ad wars on Metro pillars? Not happening on our watch, or yours! Big shoutout to citizen hero @runkarthikrun for peeling off what didn’t belong,” the agency wrote. It also issued a stern warning to the salon responsible, stating, “A penalty is being imposed, as putting up illegal posters or billboards on Metro premises is a punishable offence under Section 62(2) of the Operation and Maintenance Act, 2002.”

Officials said that Metro Line 2B, part of the city’s expanding Yellow Line network, is still under construction and set to open in phases starting late 2025. The line aims to provide a crucial east-west connection across Bandra, BKC, Kurla, and Chembur.

MMMOCL reaffirmed its commitment to keeping the Metro infrastructure clean and visually appealing. “Metro Line 2B belongs to Mumbaikars. We’ll make sure it stays spotless and spectacular,” the agency said.

