Maha Mumbai Metro Authorities Issue Clarification Over Monorail Derailment In Wadala During Trial | VIDEO | File

Mumbai: Safety concerns surrounding the Mumbai Monorail resurfaced on Wednesday morning when a train reportedly derailed during a routine trial run. The front portion of the monorail came off the track while switching lines at Wadala depot, where technical trials of a new signaling system were being conducted.

Officials from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) reported no passengers aboard during the derailment. Fire and rescue teams arrived quickly to secure the area. Preliminary findings indicate a possible technical glitch during track switching as the cause, but investigations are ongoing to confirm the exact reason.

According to MMMOCL’s statement, the trial was part of an ongoing modernization program involving the installation of a Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system. The advanced technology, implemented by Medha SMH Rail Pvt. Ltd., aims to enhance operational safety, improve accuracy, and increase train frequency on the corridor.

Officials emphasised that the trials were conducted in a fully controlled environment as part of standard safety simulations to test system responses under extreme conditions. “Such exercises are part of the standard process to ensure complete technical preparedness before public operations,” MMMOCL said.

The corporation also clarified that these were internal technical tests and not related to daily services. “Commuters are requested not to panic. The situation was immediately brought under control,” the statement added.

As part of its modernisation drive, MMMOCL is conducting signal and system testing even on holidays to maintain project timelines and minimize commuter inconvenience. The agency reiterated its commitment to ensuring safe, reliable, and advanced public transport for Mumbai.

