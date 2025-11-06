Mumbai Guide: Check THESE Street Side Stalls For All Book Lovers Around The City

By: Karishma Pranav Bhavsar | November 06, 2025
The three-day Mumbai Literature Festival is set to begin tomorrow, November 7. Mumbai, known for its deep connection with art and storytelling, has always embraced the joy of reading, whether in English, Hindi, Marathi, or many other languages.
In today’s digital age, if you are someone who wants to start reading or are already a book lover and want to cherish the scent of old pages, Mumbai’s roadside book stalls are nothing short of a reader’s paradise. Here are six road side stalls to explore around Mumbai.
Pixabay
Street Book Center - Flora foutain, Azad Maidan, Fort, Mumbai
The Streets of Matunga/King's Circle - Near the Maheshwari Udyan area, close to Madras Café
Global Books Center - Mahatma Gandhi Road, Opposite Fountain Telecom Building, Azad Maidan, Fort
Topaz Old Paper Mart and Book store - Topaz Apartments, Bandra West
Pramod Pandey Book Store - Mahavir Nagar Kandivali (West)
Road Side stalls - Near Abhyudaya Bank, Nagardas road near Andheri Metro Station
