Mumbai Guide: Craving Italian Cuisine? Check Out City's BEST Eateries Serving Authentic Dishes

By: Manasi Kamble | November 04, 2025
Americano: Chic spot with authentic, soulful Italian cooking, famous for its wood-fired pizzas and fresh handmade pasta. Location: Fort, South Mumbai
Gustoso: Bringing Naples to Mumbai with authentic Neapolitan pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven and classic Italian dishes. Location: Kemps Corner & Khar
CinCin: A vibrant, buzzing restaurant known for its hand-rolled pasta, delicious aperitivos, and lively Italian energy. Location: Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)
Celini: Elegant fine-dining at the Grand Hyatt, featuring an interactive kitchen, authentic recipes, and excellent wood-fired pizzas. Location: Grand Hyatt, Santacruz East
Cecconi's: Located in Soho House, this luxe restaurant offers gourmet gnocchi, wood-fired pizzas, and stunning sea views. Location: Soho House, Juhu
Trattoria: A long-standing 24/7 favourite at the President Hotel, known for classic comfort Italian fare and a lively atmosphere. Location: President, Cuffe Parade
Mia Cucina: Translating to 'My Kitchen,' this bistro offers a homely, relaxed vibe with consistently good pasta and Italian favourites. Location: Hiranandani Business Park, Powai and in Bandra
Toast Pasta Bar: A cozy and intimate pasta-focused bar in Kamala Mills, celebrated for its seasonal and freshly-prepared pasta dishes. Location: Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel
Pizza By The Bay: An iconic art deco spot with breathtaking Arabian Sea views, famous for its classic Italian thin-crust pizzas. Location: Marine Drive, Churchgate
Quattro Ristorante: An upscale, pure-vegetarian Italian and Mexican restaurant, popular for its molecular gastronomy presentation and unique menu. Location: Lower Parel
