Mumbai Guide: Check Out City's Authentic Chinese Bao Serving Eateries

By: Manasi Kamble | November 03, 2025

The Fatty Bao: Asian Gastro Bar offering a wide, excellent variety of classic and modern stuffed bao. Location: Multiple outlets including Bandra, Andheri, and Lower Parel.

Plum by Bent Chair: Experiential dining known for mean, flavorful bao options like Wild Mushroom and Spicy Barbecued Chicken. Location: Trade View Building, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Foo - Asian Tapas: Stylish Asian tapas restaurant serving stellar dishes, including must-try Steamed Chicken and Mushroom baos. Location: Phoenix Mill Compound, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel.

China Bistro: A local favourite for authentic Chinese cuisine, offering both traditional baos and bao pockets with multiple fillings. Location: Outlets in Worli, Shivaji Park, Thane, and Chembur.

Umame: Fine dining known for world-class Asian food; try their delicious Honey Garlic Chicken or Mixed Vegetable bao. Location: Cambata Building, Near Eros Theatre, Churchgate.

Tao Asian Kitchen: Popular spot blending Pan Asian flavors; famous for its Mix Mushroom, Tofu, and Edamame Truffle bao. Location: Building Geliki, Reclamation, Bandra West.

145: Trendy bar with a mix-and-match menu; offers interesting takes like Raan Bao and Butter Chicken Bao. Location: Multiple outlets including Kala Ghoda, Bandra, and Andheri.

