Mumbai Guide: Craving Matcha? Check Out THESE Cafes In City

By: Manasi Kamble | October 30, 2025
Cravin' by Andy (Khar and Chembur): Famous for its gourmet desserts and artisanal beverages, their matcha drinks are a well-liked, high-quality offering.
Mokai Cafe (Bandra West): A chic, airy cafe loved for its excellent coffee and surprisingly good matcha lattes, making it a popular neighborhood hangout.
Blondie (Khar West): Trendy new cafe from Bastian Hospitality offering European flair, specialty coffee, and an array of innovative matcha concoctions.
Boojee Cafe (Carter Road, Bandra West): A cozy spot known for its sunshine and great cafe vibe, frequently mentioned for a strong, satisfying matcha latte experience.
Coffee Island (Eros Building, Churchgate): A 24x7 European-style cafe featuring signature brews, including a Vietnamese Matcha, amidst a lively, non-stop atmosphere.
Tokyo Matcha Bar & Cafe (Bandra West): Mumbai's first dedicated matcha bar, offering a wide range of authentic, premium matcha lattes and unique Japanese desserts.
Veronica's (Bandstand, Bandra West): A stylish sandwich bar and cafe known for its coffee, baked goods, and a notably great iced matcha, a calm spot.
