'Must Keep Writing...': Sanjay Raut Posts Picture With Syringe-plastered Hand From Mumbai's Fortis Hospital, Raises Health Concerns |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mulund after a sudden deterioration in his health on Wednesday evening. According to reports, his white blood cell count had dropped sharply, leading immediate medical intervention.

Despite being hospitalised, Raut displayed his characteristic resilience and commitment to work. On Thursday morning, he posted a photo from his hospital bed, showing an IV line attached to his hand while he continued writing the editorial for ‘Saamana’, the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece.

Raut Posts Picture From Hospital Bed

Along with the photo, he wrote a caption that read, “The hand must keep writing. Whoever owns the land, the newspaper belongs to the one who writes — that has always been our generation’s mantra.” The post quickly went viral, drawing admiration from supporters for his dedication and spirit even in illness.

Sanjay Raut Takes Two-Month Break From Public Life Amid Declining Health

Raut, a key face of the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction and a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray, had earlier announced that he would be staying away from public life for a few months due to persistent health concerns. His latest hospitalisation has once again raised concerns among his supporters and colleagues across the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

As per reports, Raut had been feeling unwell for the past several days and was undergoing medical check-ups. However, after his condition suddenly worsened, he was admitted to Fortis Hospital for treatment. Doctors observed a major fall in his white blood cell count, which required close monitoring and medical care.

Raut’s temporary withdrawal from political activities comes at a sensitive time, as the Shiv Sena UBT is preparing for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Known for his fiery columns and outspoken criticism of opponents, Raut has long been one of the most visible voices defending the Thackeray faction’s stand within Maharashtra’s dynamic political landscape.

While doctors have advised him complete rest, sources within the party indicated that Raut continues to stay updated on ongoing developments. For now, the leader remains under observation at Fortis Hospital, with his family and close aides by his side, as supporters across the state pray for his swift recovery.

