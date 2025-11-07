 Mumbai: Catholics To Protest Against Maharashtra’s Proposed 'Freedom Of Religion’ Bill On November
BCS spokesperson Dolphy D’souza said the proposed law could “criminalise acts of kindness” such as helping the poor and marginalised through food, shelter, education, and medical care, which are inspired by faith.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 08:22 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS) has announced peaceful protests at 25 locations across the city on November 9 between 9.30 am and 10.30 am, opposing the proposed ‘Freedom of Religion’ Bill set to be tabled in the Maharashtra Assembly’s winter session at Nagpur in December 2025. The organisation, representing lay Catholics, has also written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlining its apprehensions about the bill.

BCS Warns of ‘Criminalising Acts of Kindness’

“These acts of mercy could be misinterpreted as attempts at conversion, opening the door to harassment of minorities,” he cautioned, adding that India already has adequate laws to deal with coercive conversions.

Call for Compassion and Religious Freedom

The BCS stated that similar laws in other states have led to harassment and intimidation of religious minorities, leaving the poor as the biggest victims. “Maharashtra must rise above divisive politics and uphold the true spirit of religious freedom. Let compassion, not suspicion, guide our laws,” the Sabha said in its statement.

BJP’s Minority Wing Urges Calm, Says ‘Nothing to Fear’

Meanwhile, Agnelo Fernandes, General Secretary of the Mumbai BJP Minority Department, urged Catholics not to fear the bill, reiterating Fadnavis’s assurance that it won’t target any religion.
“We are as Indian and patriotic as anyone else,” said Fernandes, warning against false narratives that the bill would harm Christians.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure no false or baseless cases are filed against Christians, particularly Roman Catholics, and stressed that the community opposes forced conversions and remains committed to peace, patriotism, and constitutional values.

