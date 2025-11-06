Mumbai Medical Miracle: Bihar Teen Beats Rare Blood Cancer After Complex Bone Marrow Transplant At Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital

Fourteen-year-old Harsh Raj from Bihar recovers fully after a rare Bone Marrow Transplant at Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: As India observes National Cancer Awareness Day on November 7, the inspiring recovery of 14-year-old Harsh Raj underscores the lifesaving impact of early diagnosis and access to advanced cancer treatment for children from remote regions.

Harsh, who hails from a village in Bihar located more than 200 kilometres from the nearest hospital, overcame one of the rarest and most aggressive forms of blood cancer through a complex Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) performed in Mumbai.

Harsh was diagnosed with Mixed Phenotypic Leukemia (MPL), a rare cancer that accounts for less than 10% of childhood leukemia cases and is known for its difficult diagnosis and poor response to standard chemotherapy. With local medical options limited, his family travelled to Mumbai in search of specialised care and a chance at survival.

Advanced Treatment And Expertise

At Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, evaluation by the Pediatric Hemato-Oncology and BMT team led by Dr. Chintan Vyas identified BMT as the only curative option. With no fully matched family donor available, Dr. Vyas — Senior Consultant, Paediatric Oncology, Haemato-Oncology & BMT — and his team opted for a haploidentical (50% matched) transplant, a highly advanced and high-risk procedure that highlights the progress in modern pediatric transplant medicine.

Doctors On Overcoming Challenges

Commenting on the complexity of the case, Dr. Vyas said, “Cases like Harsh’s test every facet of pediatric cancer care — from diagnosis to transplant and post-transplant recovery. Mixed phenotypic leukemias are rare and resistant, but with timely referral and advanced transplant techniques, even these challenging cases can achieve complete remission.”

Full Recovery After Post-Transplant Complications

Harsh’s recovery was further challenged by a severe BK virus infection that threatened bladder function. Through coordinated multidisciplinary care and advanced medical support, he made a complete recovery. Today, he is cancer-free, back in school, and living a healthy, normal life.

Symbol Of Equitable Healthcare

Dr. Zubin Pereira, Facility Director, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, added, “Harsh’s recovery is not just a medical achievement — it’s a symbol of equitable healthcare. It underscores our mission to deliver world-class pediatric oncology and transplant care to every child.”

Also Watch:

A Message For Awareness

As the country marks National Cancer Awareness Day, Harsh’s journey stands as a reminder of what timely diagnosis, specialised intervention, and strengthened referral systems can achieve — especially for children from distant and underserved regions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/